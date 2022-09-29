Home Sport Other

National Games: Wrestlers and lifters all set to add glitter a day after opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of India’s prestigious multi-discipline sporting extravaganza, National Games, will be held in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Published: 29th September 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu will take part in 49kg category at the upcoming National Games in Gandhinagar on Friday | PTI

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The opening ceremony of India’s prestigious multi-discipline sporting extravaganza, National Games, will be held in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Though competitions in a few disciplines like table tennis, kabaddi and lawn bowls have already started, the opening ceremony will also signal the beginning of competitions in other sports in six cities across Gujarat and New Delhi.

Olympic medallists like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya though will be conspicuous by their absence, the event will witness presence of stars like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, shuttler Laskhya Sen, members of Olympic bronze medal-winning men’s hockey team and athletes, who recently bagged medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

A day after the opening ceremony, wrestling and weightlifting competitions will start in Gandhinagar with Mirabai being the major attraction. After the historic silver at the Tokyo Games last year, she also pocketed 49kg gold at the CWG cementing her status as one of the best lifters the country has produced so far. “Mirabai will be competing in 49kg at the event. Top eight weightlifters in each weight category will compete at the Games. Competitions will be held in seven weight categories each in men’s and women’s sections,” Vijay Sharma, head coach of the national weightlifting team, told this daily.

However, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jeremy Larinnunga, silver medallist Sanket Sargar and bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh will skip the event being held after a gap of seven years. “Sanket, who sustained an elbow injury at the CWG, has been given rest. Jeremy is also recovering from the injury he sustained during the CWG. A stress fracture has been detected in Gurdeep’s hand while we were in St Louis, USA for a rehab camp and hence he was also advised four-week rest,” added the coach.

Like weightlifting, wrestling stars like Bajrang and Ravi along with double Worlds medallist Vinesh Phogat and 2022 CWG gold medallist Sakshi Malik will also skip the event. Both Bajrang and Vinesh suffered injuries at the Worlds, where they bagged a bronze medal each. Bajrang suffered a head injury while Vinesh injured her right knee during the bouts. 

In absence of senior pros, Naveen, who clinched a 74kg gold in Birmingham, will lead the men’s freestyle team while Divya Kakran, who finished with a 68kg bronze at CWG, will headline the women’s campaign.

“Some of the CWG medallists including Bajrang, Ravi, Vinesh and Sakshi are not competing in the Gujarat event but others like Divya, Pooja Gehlot, Mohit Grewal will compete in the wrestling event,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, told this daily.

The wrestling competitions will begin with qualification, repechage and medal rounds in six weight categories - 57kg and 97kg of men’s freestyle, 67kg and 87kg of men’s Greco-Roman and 62kg and 76kg of women’s wrestling. This will be the 36th edition of the Games. The previous edition was held in Kerala with Services topping the medal tally followed by the hosts and Haryana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Games
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp