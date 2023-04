Samarth and Vihaan clinch doubles title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pair of Vihaan Reddy and Samarth Sahita defeated the duo of Arjun Panditr and Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar 7-6 (6), 2-6, 10-8 in the boys’ doubles final of the TVS-ITF Junior Under-18 tennis championship played at Madura college, Madurai. In the girl’s singles semifinals, qualifier Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan of India got past top-seed Asmi Adkar 0-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reached her first-ever ITF Junior final.

Results: Singles: Semifinals: Boys: Pratyaksh bt Jason David 6-4, 6-2; Vihaan Reddy bt Aradhya Kshitij 6-3, 6-3. Girls: Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan bt Asmi Adkar 0-6, 6-2, 6-3; Amodini Naik bt Saily Prashantkumar Thakkar 6-2 ,6-2. Doubles: Final: Boys: Vihaan Reddy/Samarth Sahita bt Arjun Panditr/Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar 7-6 (6), 2-6, 10-8. Girls: Snigdha Kanta/Saily Prashantkumar Thakkar bt Devanshi Gohil/Shagun Kumari 6-3, 6-2.

Parasaran misses ton

RV Parasaran’s 97 came in handy for GE T&D India Sports and Recreation Club to beat Youngsters Cricket Club by 122 runs in a Fourth Division ‘B ‘ Zone league match of the TNCA. B Ashwin (51) and MV Jeyamariyappan (67) also scored a half-century each for the winners. Brief scores: IV Division ‘B’: GE T&D India Sports and Recreation Club 275/8 in 50 ovs (RV Parasaran 97, B Ashwin 51, MV Jeyamariyappan 67, R Abishek 4/69) bt Youngsters Cricket Club 153 in 40.1 ovs (R Abishek 40). Young Men’s Association 210/9 in 50 ovs (L Gunasekar 59, C Thivakar 4/40) lost to Garnet Cricket Club 215/7 in 49 ovs (R Naveen Kumar 88, C Karthick Kumar 74 n.o., Hardik R Davey 3/56). Venkat Cricket Club 244 in 50 ovs (SiddarthPrakash 104, S Karthik 4/57) bt Comrades Cricket Club 235/7 in 50 ovs (S Prithivraj 62, V Geethainathan 50, J Bharani Dharan 36, R Dinesh 3/53). Rising Stars Cricket Club 173 in 42 ovs (S Prabhu 66) bt Madras United Club 156 in 36.5 ovs (M Prem Kumar 31, T Shikeeshwar 4/38, TT Kishore 3/47). Bharath Petroleum Corporation Club 170 in 39 ovs (U Raj Kumar 37, R Martin Anburaj 34, R Siva Sabhapathy 3/51, RG Barat Raj 3/41) lost to Indian Oil Sports and Recreation Club 171/4 in 39 ovs (SD Suresh Kumar 77 n.o., I Dharunesh 31).

