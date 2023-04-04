Home Sport Other

Brazil volleyballer suspended for online abuse of Lula

The committee's ethics council agreed unanimously to suspend de Souza "due to the anti-ethical action of promoting and stimulating violence" on social media.

Brazilian volleyball player and  Olympic volleyball gold medalist Wallace de Souza.

Brazilian volleyball player and  Olympic volleyball gold medalist Wallace de Souza. (Photo | YouTube)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Olympic volleyball gold medalist Wallace de Souza was suspended for one year by Brazil's Olympic Committee on Monday for online abuse of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

He's been suspended from club activities since Jan. 31 after he conducted a social media poll asking whether Lula deserved to be shot in the face. De Souza is a staunch supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right leader and pro-gun activist.

Lula beat Bolsonaro in October elections and returned on Jan. 1 to the job he held from 2003-10.

The Olympic committee ruling also sidelined de Souza for 90 days from national competitions, which forces him out of the knockout stages of Brazil's top-flight volleyball league. He plays for Cruzeiro, one of the favourites for the Brazilian Superleague title.

De Souza helped Brazil win gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 but he's already retired from international competitions.

