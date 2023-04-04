Home Sport Other

Ultimate goal is to win Olympic medal for India: Nikhat Zareen

She also encouraged other women to take up the sport, as she believes with hard work they can make a strong career and that it helps in being strong mentally and physically.

Published: 04th April 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Indian boxing star Nikhat Zareen. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two-time Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen, during a media interaction in Hyderabad expressed her happiness on winning the title in front of the home crowd, especially in the flyweight category. Nikhat Zareen after her big win at IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi was felicitated by the members of the Film Nagar Cultural Centre on Monday.

Elaborating on her goals, she said, “I always like to take a step-by-step approach to reach my set goal, recently my focus was on the World Championship, and now as I conferred the Gold medal, my immediate focus will be the forthcoming Asian Games 2023 in China which will qualify me for the Olympics. So, firstly I want to focus on qualifying for the Asian Games, then I will be focusing on preparing for the Olympics.”

She added, “My ultimate aim is to win an Olympic medal for my country and until that happens I won’t stop and that's what motivates me to do better every day.”

Speaking on her favourite moves in the fight, she said,  “My favourite punches are the jab, right hook, but in the ring, you can’t blindly throw the punch but have to find an opportunity.”

About her preparation for the match, she said, “We had a camp in Patiala, we trained there every day, it was a good experience. I worked hard for the new weight category which was relatively new for me but still, I was able to beat all the boxers and win the Gold medal for the country.”

Speaking about the training facilities in Hyderabad, she said, “As there is only one ring in LB Stadium which is also not very well maintained and owing to the lack of coaches, I had to train in Inspire Institute of Sport, Bellary.” 

She added, “We have a lot of talent in Hyderabad and Telangana but we need to conduct more competitions so that more boxers can come up from our state. Currently, my focus is to build an academy in Hyderabad and bring more boxers.”

She also encouraged other women to take up the sport, as she believes with hard work they can make a strong career and that it helps in being strong mentally and physically.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikhat Zareen Boxing
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp