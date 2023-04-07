All-India inter collegiate cricket tournament: Vivekananda College retain title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Muhammed Adnan Khan’s 65 helped RKM Vivekananda College to beat Guru Nanak College by three wickets in the men’s final of the 9th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 all-India inter collegiate cricket tournament.

With five runs required off the last ball, Sanjay (7 n.o) hit a six to enable Vivekananda to retain the title. M Senthilnathan, head coach MRF Pace Foundation gave away the awards.

Brief scores: Finals: Men: Guru Nanak 163/8 in 20 ovs (S Arun 72; Nidhish S Rajagopal 4/32) lost to RKM Vivekananda 165/7 in 20 ovs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 65, Ajay Chetan 27). POTM: Muhammed Adnan Khan; Women: Guru Nanak 136/3 in 20 ovs (Jayadhanyha Gunasekar 47 n.o, Trisha Madhu 36 n.o) lost to Ethiraj College for Women 138/4 in 17.4 ovs (NS Subha Harini 26, U Hithaishi 32 n.o). POTM: NS Subha Harini.

Awards: Men: Player of the tournament: PL Harshavardhan Sai (Viveka). Best batter: S Arun (GNC). Best bowler: Mohit Panghal (Viveka). Best all rounder: N Sunil Krishna (GNC). Best fielder: M Silambarasan (Viveka). Best wicketkeeper: Ajay Chetan (Viveka); Promising cricketers: K Deeban Lingesh, S Sanjay, Gurjapneet Singh, V Abishek. Women: Player of the tournament: NS Subha Harini. Best batter: Jayadhanyha Gunasekar (GNC). Best bowler: Rithika Kalyan (GNC). Best all rounder: C Shushanthika (Ethiraj). Best fielder: M Trisha (GNC). Best wicketkeeper: Aaisha Bee (Ethiraj).

Sports quota admission

Selection trials for the sports quota admission at St Joseph’s College of Engineering and St Joseph’s Institute of Technology, Chennai will be conducted at Sports Village, St Joseph’s College of Engineering on April 12 at 8 am.

Achievements in the approved state/national-level competitions will be the eligibility criteria for the participation in the trials.

More than 150 sportspersons will be picked for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024 in St Joseph’s group of institutions through the trials and they will be offered BE/B Tech (any branch) and integrated MBA (5 Years). Eligibility is pass in 12th standard. For ME/M Tech, MBA (2 years), the eligibility is pass in UG courses under sports quota.

Trials (for both men and women) will be conducted in athletics, basketball, volleyball, ball badminton, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, chess, fencing, kho kho, swimming, badminton, weightlifting, powerlifting and handball. Trials only for men will be in football, hockey and best physique. Contact: 9840986678; 7358346875.

CHENNAI: Muhammed Adnan Khan’s 65 helped RKM Vivekananda College to beat Guru Nanak College by three wickets in the men’s final of the 9th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 all-India inter collegiate cricket tournament. With five runs required off the last ball, Sanjay (7 n.o) hit a six to enable Vivekananda to retain the title. M Senthilnathan, head coach MRF Pace Foundation gave away the awards. Brief scores: Finals: Men: Guru Nanak 163/8 in 20 ovs (S Arun 72; Nidhish S Rajagopal 4/32) lost to RKM Vivekananda 165/7 in 20 ovs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 65, Ajay Chetan 27). POTM: Muhammed Adnan Khan; Women: Guru Nanak 136/3 in 20 ovs (Jayadhanyha Gunasekar 47 n.o, Trisha Madhu 36 n.o) lost to Ethiraj College for Women 138/4 in 17.4 ovs (NS Subha Harini 26, U Hithaishi 32 n.o). POTM: NS Subha Harini.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Awards: Men: Player of the tournament: PL Harshavardhan Sai (Viveka). Best batter: S Arun (GNC). Best bowler: Mohit Panghal (Viveka). Best all rounder: N Sunil Krishna (GNC). Best fielder: M Silambarasan (Viveka). Best wicketkeeper: Ajay Chetan (Viveka); Promising cricketers: K Deeban Lingesh, S Sanjay, Gurjapneet Singh, V Abishek. Women: Player of the tournament: NS Subha Harini. Best batter: Jayadhanyha Gunasekar (GNC). Best bowler: Rithika Kalyan (GNC). Best all rounder: C Shushanthika (Ethiraj). Best fielder: M Trisha (GNC). Best wicketkeeper: Aaisha Bee (Ethiraj). Sports quota admission Selection trials for the sports quota admission at St Joseph’s College of Engineering and St Joseph’s Institute of Technology, Chennai will be conducted at Sports Village, St Joseph’s College of Engineering on April 12 at 8 am. Achievements in the approved state/national-level competitions will be the eligibility criteria for the participation in the trials. More than 150 sportspersons will be picked for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024 in St Joseph’s group of institutions through the trials and they will be offered BE/B Tech (any branch) and integrated MBA (5 Years). Eligibility is pass in 12th standard. For ME/M Tech, MBA (2 years), the eligibility is pass in UG courses under sports quota. Trials (for both men and women) will be conducted in athletics, basketball, volleyball, ball badminton, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, chess, fencing, kho kho, swimming, badminton, weightlifting, powerlifting and handball. Trials only for men will be in football, hockey and best physique. Contact: 9840986678; 7358346875.