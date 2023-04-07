Open National Senior Ranking Wrestling Tournament resumes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2023 Open National Senior Ranking Wrestling Tournament, which was stopped midway in January due to a protest, will now resume at Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) on April 16.

The protest not only led to the postponement of the event but also forced Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step aside till the completion of the probe being initiated to investigate charges against him.

“The tournament will be held from April 16 to 18. Only those women and Greco-Roman wrestlers, who had already registered for the event in January can compete,” the WFI said in a statement. The freestyle contests got over when the tournament was postponed.



