From selling tea back to dreams: Archer Dipti gets equipment from Chandigarh-based company

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The shattered dreams are back on track for archer Dipti Kumari as a Chandigarh-based company --Steel Strips Wheels Limited, on Thursday, handed over archery equipment in Jamshedpur to resume her loss after her bow broken.

According to officials, the company will not stop here and will also facilitate all expenses for her training, boarding and lodging along with other basic essential requirements so that she can continue her practice with a free mind.

Notably, Archer Dipti Kumari who has won more than 100 medals in her career has been selling tea in Ranchi to repay the loan taken by her mother from a Self Help Group for purchasing professional archery equipment for her.

Unfortunately, all her dreams were shattered after her bow broken and she had to quit archery. She could not afford another one due to the poor financial condition of her family. Dipti had been running a roadside tea stall to repay the loan amount, but it was also demolished by the municipal body during preparations for the G20 meet, making her jobless once again.

Deepti’s ordeal – ‘Broken Bow Breaks an Archer’s Dream,’ was published prominently in ‘The New Indian Express’ on January 9 this year, following which, many people came forward to her support but it was not enough.

Later, Steel Strips Wheels Limited decided to provide her with all facilities to help her to chase her dream without any disruption.

“We had called her in Jamshedpur and handed over the archery equipment worth Rs 4.5 lakh during a small event organised by the company to motivate her. We wish her all the best in her future,” said the Manager (CSR) of Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Pradeep Singh. "If Dipti wishes to join any archery academy, they will put the money directly in the account of the academy," he added.

“We have told Dipti to give her best; we will be in touch in future also and keep her supporting morally as well as financially whenever required,” said the CSR Manager. The company is committed to supporting her till the final destination in the field of archery, he added.

“The very first hurdle has been removed, and now we are looking into other requirements. Our primary concern is the repayment of the loan amount taken by her mother. We are already into it,” said Singh.

He also informed that for the convenience of the archer, they have asked her to recommend a vendor of her choice for supplying the archery kit so that she can get the best equipments of international standards.

Elated Dipti called up ‘The New Indian Express’ immediately after receiving the archery equipment.

“Though, I have missed several games but I am happy that I will be able to participate in the world cup trial which is being conducted at Sonipat. I have got what I had been longing for, now I will concentrate on my games and try to bring medals for the Country,’ said Dipti.

