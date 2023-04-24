Home Sport Other

BJP MLA Pankaj Singh elected unopposed as cycling federation president

Maninder Pal Singh was elected as secretary general for the second consecutive term on Sunday while Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala was elected as the treasurer.

Published: 24th April 2023 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Singh, the BJP MLA from Noida and son of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Pankaj Singh, the BJP MLA from Noida and son of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | Pankaj Singh Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pankaj Singh, the BJP MLA from Noida and son of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has been elected unopposed as Cycling Federation of India (CFI) president in the Annual General Body meeting in Nainital.

Maninder Pal Singh was elected as secretary general for the second consecutive term on Sunday while Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala was elected as the treasurer.

Twenty-six states and boards affiliated to CFI participated in the AGM.

Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Kerala, and Telangana got two members elected in the executive council while a member each was elected from Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamilnadu, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh & Andaman & Nicobar.

Pankaj Singh thanked all the members for their support.

"I will ensure that not only cyclists but sportspersons of India get the best facilities and will focus on grassroot programs," he said.

"I have more work to be done on my part. Cycling is the most popular sport but we have to develop it to the elite level.

We have to shift focus on the players at grass root level from where we can get the best talent, we have to nurture them carefully and can win medals at international level." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Singh BJP MLA Cycling Federation of India
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp