Wrestlers protest: Sports ministry steps in, grapplers dig in

CHENNAI: A day after top wrestlers of the country re-launched their protest at Janata Mantar in New Delhi, the sports ministry sprung into action on Monday. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad hoc committee to look into the matters of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and conduct elections within 45 days of its formation.

The letter, addressed to IOA president PT Usha, is silent on the sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It also mentioned ‘three findings’ from its oversight committee report that the WFI has been flouting. But nothing on sexual harassment charges.

The wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat — said they were not bothered about elections and the letter did not make much of a difference. They said they will continue agitation until action is taken against Singh. Vinesh was quite vocal and did not buy into the ministry’s letter.

“Fifteen girls have given statements on sexual harassment against Singh. We want to know about that,” she said during a press briefing in the afternoon. “Have they (OC) found anything or not? If they have found nothing, then FIR should be filed against us and if they found something against Singh, they should file it against him.”

The ministry letter talked about three findings and “Absence of a duly constituted Internal Complaints Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013 and lack of an adequate mechanism for awareness building among sportspersons for grievance redressal, etc…” is their number one point. It also talks about “need for more transparency and consultation between the Federation and stakeholders, including sportspersons.” The ministry said there was no proper communication between sportspersons and federation officials.

Technically, such a letter from the government to IOA can be seen as outside interference as NSFs are autonomous bodies affiliated with the IOA. The letter also is interfering with the democratic process of WFI. The IOA, however, said that the matter will be discussed during its scheduled Executive Council meeting on April 27.

The ministry nullified the election declared during the WFI emergency meeting held at Gonda on April 16 saying “… considering the current situation, it is expedient that the said election process should be treated as null and void, and fresh elections to the EC should be conducted under a neutral body/Returning Officer.”

All parties welcome: Bajrang

The wrestlers were more vocal on Monday. Unlike in January when they asked political parties to stay away from their protest, this time they said all are welcome. “We tried to keep the protest apolitical but this time all parties are welcome,” said Bajrang.

“When we win medals they honour us. Now that we are on the footpath, are they are silent. When we win medals we do it for the country and not for any party,” said Bajrang.

They even questioned the OC’s enquiry. “Things that we have read in newspapers but the OC has never told us anything about the report. We have heard that for Brij Bhushan, things were different and for players, we had to follow all rules,” he said.

The wrestlers had earlier held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. The wrestlers said they would not want anyone to mediate this time, including Babita, who mediated last time (in January).

Vinesh also pointed out that it’s been three days now but no FIR has been filed.

“We have faith in Supreme Court and I am sure justice will be delivered, We had to approach because no FIR has been filed,” she said.

The wrestlers also alleged that since Singh is with the ruling dispensation, no action has been taken.

“We don’t belong to any party. He is from the BJP and we think he is getting help. Whether the government is under pressure or he is under pressure we don’t know... He has money power...we have the power of truth,” she said.

The WFI has received the mail but will discuss the issue before making a statement.

