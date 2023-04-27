Home Sport Other

Badminton Asia Championships: Srikanth, Prannoy, Sindhu win; Lakshya out

Even the ever-reliable PV Sindhu has been treading in unfamiliar territory with the double Olympic medallist yet to find that magical touch that has yielded many epic moments in the past.

Published: 27th April 2023

A file photo of PV Sindhu from the 2021 BWF World Championships, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AP).

CHENNAI:  It has been a tricky road for Indian singles shuttlers this season. Even the ever-reliable PV Sindhu has been treading in unfamiliar territory with the double Olympic medallist yet to find that magical touch that has yielded many epic moments in the past.

Taking part in the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai is a massive opportunity for Sindhu to rediscover her form with some of the cream of the sport taking part. Up against World No 17 Hsu Wen Chi of Chinese Taipei in the opening hurdle, Sindhu was handed a stiff test early on with her opponent finding some gaps in Sindhu’s tentative play.

It was Hsu who had an 11-8 lead going into the first break. But Sindhu used her experience to make a big comeback. She was playing a patient game and willing to engage in rallies, forcing her opponent to make mistakes. Trailing 11-14 at one stage, Sindhu went 20-14 up, reeling off nine consecutive points. She pocketed the game soon after.

After the change of ends, Sindhu seemed to be playing much more freely and was unleashing winners at will, getting off to a dominant start.  But Hsu showed some fight to close the gap. However, it was Sindhu who had her nose in front this time going into the drinks break. Hsu yet again pushed Sindhu hard, reeling off five consecutive points.

It was a close battle until the end with both shuttlers trading points. However, the World No 11 Indian did just enough to seal the match (21-15, 22-20). Kidambi Srikanth also found joy on the day as he beat Adnan Ebrahim of Bahrain 21-13, 21-8 in the men’s singles. World No 9 Prannoy also prevailed over Phone Pyae Naing of Myanmar 21-14, 21-9 in 32 minutes.

Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, was knocked out. Facing World No 7 Loh Kean Yew in the opening round, Sen lost 7-21, 21-23. Even though she lost, young talented shuttler Malavika Bansod had a noteworthy day. She pushed World No 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan hard before going down 23-25, 19-21.

