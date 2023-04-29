Home Sport Other

Absolutely no reason to review IOA constitution adopted in Nov: IOC

Indian Olympic body set to meet on May 5 to discuss suggestions & objections to newly-drafted constitution; World Olympic body says no changes should be made without informing them
 

The Olympic rings reflected on the windows at the headquarters of IOC. (File photo | AFP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The newly-amended Indian Olympic Association (IOA) constitution should not be reviewed again and changes cannot be made without consulting the International Olympic Committee (IOC). While replying to questions on IOA's meeting called on May 5 to discuss suggestions and objections to the newly-drafted IOA constitution, the IOC said that no alteration should be made without consulting them. The IOC also said that they were originally not informed of such a meeting.

"The IOC was not informed of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting called by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on May 5 but has since discussed with the IOA to make it clear that no amendment to the IOA Constitution can be adopted without prior consultation and agreement with the IOC and that, at this stage, the IOC sees absolutely no reason why the IOA Constitution, which was just adopted in November last year, would need to be reviewed again," the IOC told this daily through an email statement on Friday.

Even during the EC meeting on Thursday, the house discussed about certain changes that can be adopted or incorporated in the constitution.

In reply to an IOA petition, the SC on April 5 said that: “Since the constitution for the Indian Olympic Association has been duly drafted by Mr Justice L Nageswara Rao, a former Judge of this Court, it would be necessary for this Court to put finality on the matter. In the meantime, if any party seeks to file any objections or suggestions on the draft, this shall be done within a period of three weeks and shall be circulated between the parties.” The IOA then called for a meeting on May 5 as the next hearing is on May 9.

On the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which the IOA has not been able to process as yet, the IOC said the IOA must appoint a CEO. "The IOC has been insisting for several months that the IOA must appoint the new CEO without any further delay, in accordance with the IOA Constitution," said IOC. "This matter was also raised at the latest IOC EB meeting on 29 March 2023 and the IOA was urged to proceed promptly. Unfortunately, this process has yet to be completed by the IOA, and the IOC has once again requested an update on the next steps."

On the Wrestling Federation of India issue, the IOC said: "The situation of the Wrestling Federation in India is being monitored by the International Federation concerned (United World Wrestling) and the IOA has been requested to liaise and work closely with UWW to coordinate any action vis-a-vis the Wrestling Federation in India."

