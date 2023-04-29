Home Sport Other

Beleaguered WFI chief Brij Bhushan claims Wrestlers' protest 'a conspiracy' against him

Speaking to this daily, former WFI chief refutes all allegations, vows to cooperate with any investigation

Published: 29th April 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Embattled Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday held the protest against him by wrestlers politically motivated and claimed the protesters are being funded to carry out the agitation. Welcoming the Supreme Court's directive to Delhi police to register an FIR against him, Singh, who is also a BJP member of parliament, said he has complete faith in the country's judiciary system and police.

"The Supreme Court today (Friday) directed Delhi police to register an FIR against me. I welcome the decision and I will cooperate with the police," Singh told this daily. Adding further, he said: "I am not running away and ready to cooperate with investigative agencies. I did that in the past as well and appeared before the oversight committee formed by the sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) panel. I will continue to assist as I have full faith in the police and judiciary system."

Singh, who has already announced that he will not contest for the top post as he has been rendered ineligible as per Sports Code after serving three tenures as the WFI chief, however, claimed the protest by the wrestlers is not for the sport. "Even as the apex court directed cops to register an FIR, they are not satisfied. They now want me to be disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha.

Tomorrow, they will come up with new demands. This all doesn't make sense and hints at a bigger conspiracy. Initially, they wanted my removal as the WFI chief and registration of FIR. Now as both of their demands have been met, they want more. They don't have faith in investigative agencies. First, they insisted on the inclusion of their fellow wrestler Babita Phogat in the oversight committee and when she was included and the probe was done, they were not satisfied with it. They wrote to the IOA to form a panel to investigate the charges but once it completed the probe, they didn't believe it either. They have even cast aspersions on the sports ministry, which formed the oversight committee and included Babita in it on their insistence," he added.

Singh also claimed that it was Babita who had written to the Delhi police seeking permission to sit-in when the wrestlers first staged a protest in January. "She (Babita) sought permission for the sit-in and then met the wrestlers promising them redressal of their grievances. She was then included in the oversight committee. I appeared before it and presented my side with evidence. How can someone, who has sought permission for the protest, could be included in the committee? I accepted that as well. Later, Babita claimed she was not happy with the probe even as other members agreed with the findings. Now the protesters claim seven wrestlers including a minor were harassed by me. Why these seven wrestlers didn't record their statements with the oversight committee and IOA panel. How they suddenly propped up now. These all things indicate toward a bigger conspiracy."

The wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Saksji Malik and Vinesh Phogat got support from other elite athletes including Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra. Singh said these athletes came for support as they are not aware of the truth. "I understand their feelings as they want to stand with their fellow athletes. But winning medals for the country doesn't give you liberty to break the law of land. If that would have been the case then double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar wouldn't have been behind the bars."

Singh said he is ready to face the action if proven guilty but asserted the fresh protest is being staged by members of a family, who practise at a particular akhara with some ulterior motive. "Where are other wrestlers who were present during the protest in January? Why have they not joined the protest this time? All these protesting wrestlers are related to each other or have a common ulterior motive. Sooner or later, it will be revealed as I firmly believe those guilty will not go unpunished," Singh signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestlers Protest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Wrestlers vs WFI Wrestling Federation of India
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp