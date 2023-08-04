Home Sport Other

Jyothi Yarraji smashes own 100m hurdles national record en route to bronze at World University Games

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds to finish third in the women's 100m hurdles final, bettering her earlier national mark of 12.82 seconds which she had recorded in October 2022.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji. (Photo | Twitter, @JyothiYarraji

By PTI

CHENGDU: Star athlete Jyothi Yarraji smashed her own 100m hurdles national record while winning a bronze medal at the World University Games here on Friday.

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds to finish third in the women's 100m hurdles final, bettering her earlier national mark of 12.82 seconds which she had recorded in October 2022.

Viktoria Forster of Slovakia won gold, clocking 12.72, while Yanni Wu of China took the silver with a time of 12.76.

Another national record holder sprinter, Amlan Borgohain also won a bronze medal in men's 200m race with a season's best time of 20.55 seconds.

ALSO READ | Despite slip, Jyothi claims gold

The 25-year-old missed his own national record of 20.52 by a whisker.

Tsebo Isadore Matsoso of South Africa won the gold with a time of 20.36 while Yudai Nishi of Japan was second in 20.46.

With the two medals on Friday, India now has won 11 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze, placed at fourth spot in the standings.

China is on top of the medals tally, followed by Korea and Japan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyothi Yarraji athletics
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp