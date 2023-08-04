Home Sport Other

Nine Odisha women in National Rugby Camp for Asian Games

The Indian women's rugby 7s team has qualified for the Asian Games ranked seventh in the continent.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rugby

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Nine promising women rugby players from Odisha will join the national camp at the SAI Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre in Kolkata. 

Tarulata Naik, Hupi Majhi, Dumuni Marndi, Mama Naik, Nirmalya Rout, Subhalaxmi Barik, Parbati Kisku, Arati Murmu and Parbati Hansdah will join the camp, starting from July 29th.

The Indian women's rugby 7s team has qualified for the Asian Games ranked seventh in the continent. “We joined the camp on 1st August. This is a matter of pride for me to be in the camp alongside many talented international players of our country”, said Subhalaxmi Barik.    

“The Indian team has been consistently performing well on the Asian stage for the past few years with triumphs recently in the Asia Rugby 7s Trophy, the Asia Rugby U20 Championship, and the Asia Rugby U18 Championship, where the team won three silver medals”, said Odisha Rugby Football Association Secretary Upendra Kumar Mohanty.

“Our State women's team always made their mark by winning the 7's side rugby championship at the national platform. I am confident that our players will put their best effort to become in the final 14 squad for the upcoming Asian Games, added Mohanty. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asia Rugby 7s Trophy Asia Rugby U20 Championship Odisha Rugby Football Association
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp