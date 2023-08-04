Nine Odisha women in National Rugby Camp for Asian Games

By Express News Service

Nine promising women rugby players from Odisha will join the national camp at the SAI Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre in Kolkata.

Tarulata Naik, Hupi Majhi, Dumuni Marndi, Mama Naik, Nirmalya Rout, Subhalaxmi Barik, Parbati Kisku, Arati Murmu and Parbati Hansdah will join the camp, starting from July 29th.

The Indian women's rugby 7s team has qualified for the Asian Games ranked seventh in the continent. “We joined the camp on 1st August. This is a matter of pride for me to be in the camp alongside many talented international players of our country”, said Subhalaxmi Barik.

“The Indian team has been consistently performing well on the Asian stage for the past few years with triumphs recently in the Asia Rugby 7s Trophy, the Asia Rugby U20 Championship, and the Asia Rugby U18 Championship, where the team won three silver medals”, said Odisha Rugby Football Association Secretary Upendra Kumar Mohanty.

“Our State women's team always made their mark by winning the 7's side rugby championship at the national platform. I am confident that our players will put their best effort to become in the final 14 squad for the upcoming Asian Games, added Mohanty.

