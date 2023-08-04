Worlds trials under WFI can be stiff test for Bajrang, Vinesh

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Bajrang Punia cut short his training camp in Kyrgyzstan and boarded the flight back to India on July 29, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the sidelined president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was gearing up to host representatives from state units in the national capital on Sunday. With the last date for filing the nomination being July 31, the meeting gained prominence. As it turned out, Brij Bhushan's faction filed nominations for all 15 posts in the executive committee.

As the Uttar Pradesh strongman has the backing of most of the state units, it seems his faction is expected to enjoy the edge on August 12, the election day. This may also mean the pending selection trials for the World Championships can be organised by the newly-elected body and not the ad-hoc body, which has been running the sport in the country. And if it happens, this would not make life any easier for Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat, who led the protest against Brij Bhushan and WFI accusing the former of sexual harassment.

"Ad-hoc panel wanted the trials to be held on August 9 and 10 but a few wrestlers including winners of the Asian Games trials (read Antim Panghal and Vishal Kaliraman and a few others) wrote to hold the trials after August 20. We have written to the United World Wrestling and are awaiting its reply. With the focus on the election, it looks highly impossible that the trials can be held before August 12," a source in the panel told this daily.

The Worlds is scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from September 16 to 24. The last date to send entries is August 16. The panel had earlier said that four top wrestlers from the Asiad trials in each weight category will be eligible to compete in the Worlds trials. This will effectively mean in 53kg women's wrestling and 65kg men's freestyle, where Vinesh and Bajrang compete respectively, five wrestlers will be in the fray. "As per rule, less than six means the Nordic system will be used where the wrestlers fight each other in a round-robin format. After all the bouts are over, the wrestlers are ranked according to the number of victories," said a coach.

"If the faction led by Brij Bhushan comes to power, Bajrang and Vinesh are unlikely to get any bye and this means they have to undergo four bouts. It will not be easy for the duo, who have been mostly away from the mat for months," added the coach.

Earlier, Bajrang headed out to Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan for 36 days training camp in July's first week. He, however, requested the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to advance his return. "An e-mail was received from Bajrang on the 26th (July) requesting the changes in the tickets and the same was done accordingly. He asked for return tickets for 29th (July)," a SAI official informed this daily through text messages late on Wednesday night.

