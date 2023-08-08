Home Sport Other

Asian Champions Trophy: India regain top spot after narrow win over South Korea

India’s last league match is against Pakistan on Wednesday.

India’s S Karthi (2nd from right) in action against S Korea during an Asian Champions Trophy match on Monday. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India regained the top spot with a 3-2 win over South Korea in the final match on Monday. Coming into the match already assured of a place in one of the semifinals on Friday, they signalled their intentions straightaway as Nilakanta Sharma swept home a finish from close range after good work from Sukhjeet Singh. 

But the visitors hit back through Sunghyun Kim six minutes later. The defending champions were proving to be dogged opponents but India remained patient. Soon enough they restored their advantage, captain Harmanpreet Singh sounding the board from the top of the D. Harmanpreet, though, missed a stroke after Mandeep Singh continued his recent form with a field goal. The win means they will advance to the semifinals as one of the top two sides in the league phase.

But it wasn’t the picture-perfect display they enjoyed against Malaysia. They were slightly sloppy in defence (Korea earned 11 penalty corners, 7 more than India) and allowed the visitors multiple shots on target. In fact, for most of the large quarter, Korea were camped in Indian territory with the hosts content at trying to just repel the attacks as they sought to hang onto the win.

They almost paid the price as Korea halved the deficit with less than three minutes remaining via Jihun Yang. India’s last league match is against Pakistan on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Pakistan beat China 2-1 while Malaysia recovered from their loss against the hosts to secure a 3-1 victory against Japan.

