Home Sport Other

Favourites India aim to avoid complacency in high-voltage clash against Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy

While India are unbeaten in the four games they played so far, Pakistan have managed only one win along with a couple of draws and a loss.

Published: 08th August 2023 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal during an Asian Champions Trophy match (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Their semifinal berth already sealed, three-time champions India would look to guard against complacency when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage last round-robin league match of the Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.

There has been complete contrast in the overall performance of both the sides in the tournament so far.

While the hosts are unbeaten in the four games they played so far, Pakistan have managed only a win along with a couple of draws and a loss and their semifinal hopes depend on the result of this vital clash.

A win for Pakistan will guarantee them a spot in the last four stage, but a defeat would leave their fate on the result of the match between China and Japan.

If Pakistan lose on Wednesday, they will hope for China to upset Japan.

In case Japan wins, the victory of margin should be less.

Besides, Pakistan would also hope for Malaysia to beat South Korea by a big margin, which would benefit the Men in Green.

ALSO READ | From accidental hockey player to India's potential goal-scorer: Karthi's story

With three wins and a draw, India are atop the table with 10 points, followed by Malaysia (9 points), South Korea (5), Pakistan (5), Japan (2) and China (1).

Even though both India and Pakistan have won the title three times each, going by current ranking and world stature, India will definitely start as favourites on Wednesday.

While India are ranked fourth in the world, Pakistan are way below in the 16th position.

But ranking hardly matters when it comes to a high-profile India-Pakistan contest and the result could eventually be decided on which team handles pressure the best.

While Harmanpreet Singh and his men have been playing attacking hockey and have improved the strike rate of short corners, India will have to strengthen their defense ahead of the business end of the tournament.

"We still need to work defensively and not give away silly PCs. We need to tackle better inside and do most of the tackling outside the box," Singh had said.

A day's rest after back-to-back matches will definitely help both India and Pakistan.

Elaborating on the challenges of playing matches on consecutive days, India head coach Craig Fulton said: "It's a hindrance for every team in the event, because if you check the scores of the team playing the next day, they have mostly been draws. Today (Monday) was a bit different, but yes, consecutive games are a bit harder to play. It's a grind, and it's tough. The momentum swings drastically in back-to-back games, and you gotta be able to manage all of it."

Pakistan will be going into the match against India on the back of a narrow 2-1 win over China which helped them to stay in contention for a semifinal place.

However, the team was found wanting in their finishing abilities, something which it would have to improve when it takes on the hosts.

The intensity is always high when it comes to any Indo-Pak match, and the visitors will have to keep their nerves in control in front of a vociferous Indian crowd.

"We will need to teach our young lads (about handling the crowd pressure) who are playing here for the first time," said Pakistan's stand-in head coach Muhammad Saqlain.

"If you can close your ears and focus on the game, we surely can play good hockey. Also, if both the teams play good hockey, it would be a great achievement for Asian hockey."

For India, it would be a battle for the top spot against Malaysia.

However, there is a strong chance that India might face off against Pakistan in the semifinal, as the table toppers take on the fourth-placed side in the last four.

The team which finishes second will play third spot side on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Champions Trophy india vs pakistan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp