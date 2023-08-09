Home Sport Other

Asian Champions Trophy: India aim to end group stage run on high, Pakistan eye SF spot

The match will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), as per Olympics.com. 

Published: 09th August 2023 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Hockey Team (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

Indian Hockey Team (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By ANI

CHENNAI: The biggest clash of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy will finally take place on Wednesday as an in-form Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their final group stage clash of the tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

The match will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), as per Olympics.com. 

India is at the top of the points table, with three wins and a draw in four matches, with a total of 10 points. On the other hand, Pakistan is in the fourth spot with one win, two draws and a loss in four games, which translates to five points. 

Both countries have produced some thrilling and high-profile matches in recent years. The world's number four side India has an edge over a largely younger Pakistani side thanks to their experience. Pakistan, ranked world number 16 will be under pressure to perform with a semifinal spot at stake. If they draw the match, they will be guaranteed a spot in the final four. But if they lose, Pakistan will crash out of the competition if Japan beats China on Wednesday. 

India has already assured themselves of a semifinal spot thanks to their undefeated run in the tournament. India started with a 7-2 win over China, followed by a 1-1 draw against Japan and then secured wins over Malaysia (5-0) and South Korea (3-2).  

Pakistan registered a 3-1 loss to Malaysia in their opener before drawing with Korea and Japan. They secured their first win of the tournament against China on Monday by 2-1. 

India and Pakistan are both the most successful teams in Asian Champions Trophy history with three titles each. They last met in Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta, where they played a 1-1 draw. Pakistan has a 82 wins-64 losses track record in head-to-head. The last time Pakistan beat India in hockey was in 2016 at SAF Games in Guwahati after that India and Pakistan played 14 matches together, where India won 12 while two ended in a draw.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with five goals and will be a key threat for Pakistan. On the other hand, India will have to vary Muhammad Khan, who has netted three goals so far. The Indian side has been superb with their attack, scoring 16 goals in the tournament, the most by any team, while Pakistan has seven. 

India has been a fantastic defending side as well, conceding only five goals, the least among all teams. Pakistan has conceded eight goals so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Champions Trophy india vs pakistan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp