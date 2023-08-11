Home Sport Other

I still have more to give to sport as a player: Rani Rampal

When the status of Rampal’s continued non-selection in the Indian women's hockey team was put to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, he said that they don’t interfere in selection policies.

Rani Rampal. (Photo | Express)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rani Rampal has not been given any answer by Hockey India (HI) with regard to her continued non-selection in the women’s team. At an HI announcement press conference, the federation has decided to start two U-17 national teams, Rampal’s name as chief coach of the girls programme raised eyebrows. Did this mean she had retired? 

“Whatever happened with me wasn’t right in the last two years,” she said. “I came back from an injury, was the top-scorer at the National Games but wasn’t picked. The best person who can answer this is the Chief Coach (Janneke Schopmann) or the selectors because I don’t know the answer. I am not retiring since I know I still have more to give to the sport as a player. I have this thing in me to not give up. If I had to, I’d have given up after the Olympics.

I accepted this since it is a short-term programme that could be converted into a long-term project. Initially, it’s a 45-day camp.” Ever since Schopmann took over from Sjoerd Marijne, the former captain has been in and out of the team. She last played for the side in January. When the status of Rampal’s continued non-selection was put to Dilip Tirkey, HI president, who was also at the announcement press conference, he said they don’t interfere in selection policies.

“We can understand Rani isn’t in the team and we have asked the coach and selectors why such a player isn’t included. When a team is selected, the president and secretary don’t interfere. It’s the responsibility of the selectors and coach. I have spoken to Rani, who was very upset. We can’t share all the details but after talking to her, we proposed to her the offer to become a coach.”

Coming to the announcement part, HI said they were creating the two teams to ensure the country’s grassroots programmes are well stocked. The boys programme will be handled by former men’s captain, Sardar Singh. He will continue to act as one of the selectors for the senior side. Initially, the 45-day programme will be book-ended by a tour to Europe.

Interestingly, the way international hockey is structured, there aren’t too many sub-junior competitions, or teams. But Tirkey maintained that there are plans in the pipeline to get India’s U17 to face their counterparts from Belgium and Netherlands apart from club sides.

