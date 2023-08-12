Home Sport Other

Brij Bhushan faction to challenge stay on WFI polls

With two representatives from almost 20 units already in New Delhi in the wake of elections, Brij Bhushan held a meeting at a five-star hotel in the evening following the stay.

Published: 12th August 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo | PTI)

FILE - BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court might have stayed the Wrestling Federation of India election slated for Saturday but the faction of sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is confident of getting it vacated in the Supreme Court next week.

With two representatives from almost 20 units already in New Delhi in the wake of elections, Brij Bhushan held a meeting at a five-star hotel in the evening following the stay.

“We were surprised (by the stay order) but are confident that it would be vacated once we challenge it in the Supreme Court,” one of the office-bearers, who attended the meeting told this daily.

“It was Supreme Court that said the election process cannot be stopped while vacating the stay order of the Gauhati High Court earlier and now the same has been done by a different court. If I am not wrong, it’s contempt of court,” added the office-bearer.

Earlier, the court of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj while hearing a petition from the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) wherein the petitioner has challenged returning officer’s move to allow another faction, Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association, to cast votes in the WFI polls, stayed the election thus postponing the process for the third time.

While representatives from most of the units are expected to leave for their respective destinations and return once the stay is vacated, members from a few associations will stay back.

Another group holds meeting

Even as Brij Bhushan was meeting his loyalists, members from another faction also gathered in the national capital to chalk out future strategies. “As all of us were in the city so we decided to meet,” said a member who was part of the meeting.

It is also learnt that a few members of the faction had a closed-door meeting on Thursday night. It is learnt that the members had discussed the pending hearing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and its implications on the proposed election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh WFI WFI Elections
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp