Brij Bhushan faction to challenge stay on WFI polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court might have stayed the Wrestling Federation of India election slated for Saturday but the faction of sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is confident of getting it vacated in the Supreme Court next week.

With two representatives from almost 20 units already in New Delhi in the wake of elections, Brij Bhushan held a meeting at a five-star hotel in the evening following the stay.

“We were surprised (by the stay order) but are confident that it would be vacated once we challenge it in the Supreme Court,” one of the office-bearers, who attended the meeting told this daily.

“It was Supreme Court that said the election process cannot be stopped while vacating the stay order of the Gauhati High Court earlier and now the same has been done by a different court. If I am not wrong, it’s contempt of court,” added the office-bearer.

Earlier, the court of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj while hearing a petition from the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) wherein the petitioner has challenged returning officer’s move to allow another faction, Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association, to cast votes in the WFI polls, stayed the election thus postponing the process for the third time.

While representatives from most of the units are expected to leave for their respective destinations and return once the stay is vacated, members from a few associations will stay back.

Another group holds meeting

Even as Brij Bhushan was meeting his loyalists, members from another faction also gathered in the national capital to chalk out future strategies. “As all of us were in the city so we decided to meet,” said a member who was part of the meeting.

It is also learnt that a few members of the faction had a closed-door meeting on Thursday night. It is learnt that the members had discussed the pending hearing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and its implications on the proposed election.

