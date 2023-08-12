Home Sport Other

FIH abandons trial of new penalty corner rule  

“The FIH has decided to put on hold or even abandon the new penalty corner trial. The format we proposed before, we will not consider for trial.

Published: 12th August 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) decided to kill trials for the proposed penalty corner rule change a few weeks after coming out with the proposal. While the world body for the sport had its fair share of critics for the proposal, chief, Tayyab Ikram, said there was no pressure to kill the trials and it was an independent decision.

“The FIH has decided to put on hold or even abandon the new penalty corner trial. The format we proposed before, we will not consider for trial. We will deliberate on further options but we are in big favour to keep the penalty corner in the same format,” Ikram said during the half-time of the first semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy. “If we change it, it will be around the same format with more dynamic ways. In any case, we will not compromise on any measures which will lead to dangerous play and challenge the safety of our athletes. That’s something we want to ensure.”

The trials would have witnessed all members of the attacking team save the pusher stand at least five metres outside the striking circle, with the ball then being passed back inside the D before a possible shot on goal. The FIH wanted to change the current penalty corner rule to protect players as the risk of injury is high. “The main thing is we want to keep the penalty corner as compact as possible.

It not only enhances goal scoring, but it also gives glamour to our sport. We want to keep it that way. But we need to continue working to enhance the safety of our athletes.” However, penalty corner is something so unique to hockey that it actually elevates the sport — both from the perspective of the drag-flicker as well as the first rusher, postman as well as goalkeeper — so there’s always a tug of war between keeping it as it as while ensuring enough protection is given for the players. 

