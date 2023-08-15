Eyes on Bajrang, Vinesh ahead of Worlds trials

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After much delay, the ad-hoc committee running wrestling in the country has finally announced the dates of the selection trials for the upcoming World Championships. The trials to pick 10 wrestlers each in three styles (men's freestyle and Greco-Roman, women's wrestling) will be held on August 25 and 26 in Patiala. However, the bigger question that remains unanswered is the participation of Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in the trials. Trials in women's wrestling and Greco-Roman style will be held on Day 1 while freestyle trials will be organised the next day.

The duo was given direct entry into the national team for the Asian Games despite the fact that trials were held in their respective weight categories which were won by Vishal Kaliraman (65kg) and Antim Panghal (53kg). The exemption given to them didn't go down well with most of the wrestlers with Antim and another grappler Sujeet Kalkal even moving the court against the ad-hoc body's decision.

And if Bajrang and Vinesh once again decide not to take part in the trials, it may open a pandora's box. "If they (Bajrang and Vinesh) don't compete in the Worlds trials then they will not have the right to represent the country in the Asian Games as well," former national coach Mahabir Prasad told this daily.

The Worlds is scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from September 16 to 24 while wrestling competitions are slated to be held from October 4 to 7 in the quadrennial event. Importantly, the Worlds is also the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifier. "I understand they are top wrestlers of the country but they haven't competed since the 2022 Worlds in September. Trials are not only about selecting the best wrestler in each weight category, they also help assess the current fitness of an athlete. Even Ravi Dahiya, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, lost the Asiad trials as he was nursing an injury," added Mahabir.

The coach affirmed the duo should test their fitness in the trials even if they wish not to participate in the Worlds. "This is their last chance to test their fitness. If they win, they can win medals for the country in the Asian Games and give way to second-best wrestlers in their respective weight categories to compete in the Worlds."

Parveen Dahiya, chief coach at the iconic Chhatrasal Stadium where Vishal trains, was happy that his ward is getting a trial but was also upset over the treatment meted out to Vishal earlier. "Competition is tough in the 65kg weight category. Out of 3-4 top wrestlers, anyone can win. So there is no surety whether Vishal will win the trials as he did during the Asiad trials. If he loses, he will eventually get nothing despite winning the previous trials which is inexplicable," Parveen told this daily. The coach added Vishal will continue his fight to find a place in the Asian Games squad.



Khap panchayat in support of Vishal, Antim

Meanwhile, a khap panchayat was held in Sisai village of Hisar district (Haryana) on Monday against the direct inclusion of Bajrang and Vinesh in Asiad team. Vishal hails from the village. "Sarpanchs from 25 villages attended the panchayat. Vishal and Antim were made standby despite winning the trials which is an injustice to these upcoming wrestlers," Subhash, Vishal's father, said. He added they will hold another panchayat next week to discuss the issue. "We are in contact with farmer leaders and other khaps from Haryana. Around 500 people attended the panchayat today and this can increase manifold next time. How can we allow these wrestlers to walk away with spots of deserving candidates," signed off Subhash.

