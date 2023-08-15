'The Blind Side' subject Michael Oher files lawsuit against family that 'used him for money'

By Online Desk

Former American football player Michael Oher whose ascent to the National Football League inspired the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film "The Blind Side", made headlines on Monday, after he filed a lawsuit, alleging that a key aspect of the film was fabricated.

For context, the heart of the film lies in the fact that Oher was adopted by Sean and Leigh Tuohy, who took him off the streets and provided him with a family and opportunities to move forward in life.

However, on Monday, Oher approached a Tennessee Court, claiming that the Tuohys never actually adopted him and simply made him sign a conservatorship contract under the guise of adoption, which gave them control over Oher's business dealings.

He further alleged that the family made millions in the form of royalties through the film, whereas he earned nothing, despite it being an adaptation of his life.

The 2009 film made more than USD 300 million dollars at the global box office and was nominated for multiple Academy Awards that year.

Sandra Bullock, who portrayed Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film won the Academy Award for actress in a leading role.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. (Photo | AP)

While the Tuohys refused to comment on the allegation immediately, Sean Tuohy told The Daily Memphian that he and his wife would end the conservatorship if that is what Oher wanted, adding that he was "devastated" by the allegations.

Tuohy said, “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

He further added that they signed a conservatorship contract as they were not allowed to adopt over the age of 18.

In his petition submitted to the Tennessee court, Oher requests for the termination of the conservatorship contract and asks for appropriate compensation from the Tuohys.

