Chess: Carlsen downs Gukesh, Arjun trumps Praggnanandhaa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Magnus Carlsen produced a typically great rook endgame to beat D Gukesh in the first of the two-legged quarterfinal affair at the ongoing Chess World Cup. Both players had the same number of pieces on the board, three pawns and a rook, but the Norwegian, playing with black, had the positional advantage after the 17-year-old teen failed to find the only defensive alternative in his 35th move.

While Gukesh tried to fight, this is essentially the problem when playing the former world champion as he grounds down opponents before striking them down with his superior endgame nous. This was Gukesh’s first loss in the tournament. The India No. 1 now faces the unenviable prospect of having to beat Carlsen with black pieces to stay alive.

One Indian who did finish on the positive side was Arjun Erigaisi who beat compatriot and close friend, R Praggnanandhaa. The latter now needs to win on demand with black pieces to force the tie to a tie-breaker.

The last Indian on show on Tuesday, Vidit Gujrathi, failed to capitalise on a favourable endgame scenario as he ended up drawing against Nijat Abasov.

One of those two will go through as long as they can find a win on Wednesday. If not this match will also go into a tie-break. Each of the top three finishers at the World Cup will earn a place at next year’s Candidates where the winner of that tussle will earn the right to face Ding Liren in the next World Championships.

