Home Sport Other

International Surf Open: Selvamani becomes first Indian to claim heat win in World Surf League event

Sanjay Selvamani picked off a number of long right-hand runners to take the heat win in only his second Qualifying Series event appearance.

Published: 16th August 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Selvamani became first-ever Indian to claim a heat win in a WSL event. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Surf Open, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event, got off to an excellent start with competitors from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Australia vying for top honours. The tricky conditions at Mahabalipuram Beach offered clean two-foot waves for the first time in the meet.

The second heat of the day saw Sanjay Selvamani make history as he became the first-ever Indian to claim a heat win in a World Surf League event. Hailing from nearby Kovalam, Selvamani had plenty of surfing experience at Mahabalipuram and it showed as he picked off a number of long right-hand runners to take the heat win in only his second QS event appearance.  

‘’We have been so excited for this event to come to India so it’s great to finally have it all underway,” said Selvamani. ‘’We know the waves here can get so much better than they are today so we’re hoping it continues to improve throughout the window. I have been surfing for nine years now and having this event here shows all the Indian surfers that there are opportunities to travel to other surf spots in this region to compete and continue to improve. This is such an exciting time for Indian surfers,” he added.

Another standout performer was Sri Lanka’s Lakshitha Madushan (LKA), who posted the highest two-wave total of the day. Maldivian competitors Yousuf Zaki (MDV) and Saijaikumar S (IND) also took convincing heat wins in the Round of 56.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SurfingWorld Surf League International Surf Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp