Home Sport Other

Japan’s Joh Azuchi shines in World Surf League at Mahabalipuram

Azuchi’s 14.15 combination (out of a possible 20) came from his razor-sharp frontside snaps which were a perfect match for the slow right-handers of Mahabalipuram.

Published: 17th August 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Surfing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fresh of a semifinal finish at the recent Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open in Japan, Joh Azuchi carried his form into Heat 1 of the Round of 32, posting the highest two-wave total of the event so far in the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 at Mahabalipuram.

Azuchi’s 14.15 combination (out of a possible 20) came from his razor-sharp frontside snaps which were a perfect match for the slow right-handers of Mahabalipuram. Azuchi was in last place with eight minutes left but he was able to find his two scores with only minutes remaining.

“I didn’t expect to get such good scores but knew it would be enough to have me progress into the Round of 16,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joh Azuchi World Surf League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp