Home Sport Other

Mohit clinches U20 Worlds gold in 61kg

Mohit was trailing 0-6 in the 61kg final but his Russian opponent Eldar Akhmadudinov, who is competing as an individual athlete, looked exhausted as the Indian wrestler garnered nine points to win 9-8

Published: 17th August 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sports 2023

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mohit Kumar on Wednesday became the first Indian male wrestler to win the U-20 World Championships title since 2019 when Deepak Punia won the 86kg crown.

Meanwhile, talented Priya Malik also reached the finals in the 76kg on Wednesday in the tournament going on in Amman City, Jordan. If she wins the final on Thursday, she will be the country’s only second woman wrestler to clinch the junior title after Antim Panghal, who pocketed the 53kg gold last year.

Mohit was trailing 0-6 in the 61kg final but his Russian opponent Eldar Akhmadudinov, who is competing as an individual athlete, looked exhausted as the Indian wrestler garnered nine points to win 9-8. Jaideep also won the 74kg bronze with a win over Kyrgyszstan’s Zhakshylyk Ruslanovich Baitashov.

Earlier, Priya stormed into the final with a 10-0 win by technical superiority over her USA rival Kennedy Alexis Blades. She will take on Laura Celine Kuehn of Germany in the summit clash. The wrestler from Nidani village of Jind district (Haryana) had pocketed a silver medal each at the U-20 World and Asian Championships last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohit Kumar  orld Championships Deepak Punia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp