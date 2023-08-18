Home Sport Other

Japan surfers steal the show

It will be an all-Japan affair in the semifinals as Matsuda takes on Kana Nakashio, who also had an impressive day.

Shino Matsuda of Japan was simply unstoppable on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Japan’s Shino Matsuda was the standout performer on Thursday in the ongoing Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 in Mahabalipuram Beach.

Matsuda posted the highest two-wave total of the event so far in the Round of 16 and then backed it up with another heat win in the quarterfinals. It will be an all-Japan affair in the semifinals as Matsuda takes on Kana Nakashio, who also had an impressive day.

In the men’s section, another Japanese surfer was on song. Rinta Ooto continued his charge after a solid heat win in the Round of 16 which included an excellent 8.25.

