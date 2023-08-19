Home Sport Other

Sweden’s Kian shines to book semifinal berth

Kian Martin of Sweden impressed to book a spot in the semifinals on Day 4 of the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event.

Kian Martin navigating the waves in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, on Friday.

By Express News Service

Martin found a good rhythm with the long reeling rights, posting a solid heat total of 15.25 to edge Joh Azuchi of Japan. Martin will look to continue this form when he takes on Raiha Onou, also of Japan, in the semifinals on Saturday. “This trip was so spontaneous and unplanned so it’s hard to fathom that I’m into the semifinals,” Martin said.

“I got here at 4:30 am in the morning before my first heat which was luckily not called on the day before. It’s all been worth it as I keep making heats and the waves keep getting better and better. Joh (Azuchi) has been surfing so incredibly so I knew I’d need to be on the bigger waves. Fortunately, I got some sets and got the win. I’m so stoked to be here in India, good things are happening.”

Shino Matsuda, meanwhile, continued her happy run. The Japan surfer once again posted the highest heat total of the round with a 13.35 two-wave total to win her quarterfinal over Tru Starling of Australia.

