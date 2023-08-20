Home Sport Other

MOP Vaishnav’s sporting excellence

This is the 17th consecutive year that the college has won the award.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women retained the Padmashri Dr Sivanthi Adityan Rolling Trophy 2022-2023 in the women’s section for the 20th consecutive year. The award was given for producing the maximum number of University players. The college also received the Shri P Haridas Rolling Trophy for producing the maximum number of winners (women) in the Madras University Inter-Zone matches. This is the 17th consecutive year that the college has won the award.

S Elumalai, Registrar, University of Madras, gave away the medals and awards for the All-India Inter-University place holders during an Annual Award Function in Chetpet on Saturday. Archna Prasad, MOP Vaishnav College for Women principal, Uma Gowrie, Ethiraj College for Women principal, and V Mahadevan, Director of Physical Education, University of Madras, were present on the occasion. In the men’s section, Loyola College retained both the trophies.

