World Cup Chess: 1st game of final between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen ends in draw 

Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series on Wednesday.

R Praggnanandhaa.

BAKU (Azerbaijan): Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa held his own against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to secure a draw in the first classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Indian GM was impressive against a fancied and higher-rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves while playing white pieces.

This means Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series on Wednesday.

Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5. The Indian teenager became only the second player from the country to reach the final of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and has already qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2024.

