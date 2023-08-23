Rich history, present tense: Sindhu fails to regain touch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PV Sindhu is considered to be one of the players who thrives during big events. The World Championships, considered as tough as the Olympics by many, is one of her favourite hunting grounds, having won an impressive five medals (1G, 2S, 2B).

Coming into this year’s Worlds in Denmark, Sindhu had struggled to find that distinct composure, which has helped her record many historic performances. But given the 28-year-old’s track record in the said marquee event, there were hopes that she could step up for the nth time and regain her lost touch.

However, her journey in the marquee event was a brief one as she lost her first match against a familiar rival in the form of Nozomi Okuhara in 44 minutes on Tuesday. This latest setback just highlights her rough patch, which is threatening to be a bigger issue. She’ll be intent on turning things around soon. Playing against Okuhara, Sindhu was clearly lacking ideas and making unforced errors. Okuhara made it hard for Sindhu with her nimble footwork across the court. She defended stoutly and also managed to land some fine winners on both sides of the court.

After conceding the first game, Sindhu did give indications of a strong response and got off to a flier, reeling off nine consecutive points. However, her joy didn’t last long. Okuhara cut the gap in no time. Apart from her fighting qualities, that phase highlighted Sindhu’s lack of authority in her game. She just didn’t seem to have proper answers as Japanese continued to bridge the gap before taking control of the proceedings. Okuhara was clearly playing with confidence while Sindhu seemed defeated already. In the end, Okuhara closed the match 21-14, 21-14.

This is the eighth time that the double Olympic medallist has crashed out in the Round of 32 this year on the BWF World Tour. For someone who’s India’s lone hope in the women’s singles (as things stand), her form, or lack thereof, is a massive concern. New coach Hafiz Hashim has a massive task ahead of him as he looks to stop the rot.

Lakshya, Prannoy advance

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy had no problems dispatching their respective opponents on the day in the men’s singles section. Sen defeated Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-11, 21-12 in 36 minutes.

Prannoy, the No 9 seed, beat Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. Both the Indians have been the best performers for the country in the singles section in 2023 and they’ll be hoping to go deep.

