Rajeshwari shows early promise in trap event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajeshwari Kumari seems to be a woman on a mission. The trap shooter shot the day’s joint second-highest score of 73 in the opening three rounds of the qualification stage to be in the hunt for finals in the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

She was placed fourth with two more rounds to be held on Thursday. If she maintains her form, the Indian has the chance of finishing in the top six. The top six finishers will go on to compete in the final and will have the opportunity to secure the all-important Olympic quota (four quotas on offer in the event) for the country.

London Olympic champion, Jessica Rossi of Italy, was leading the 75-strong field with a perfect score of 75. Rajeshwari missed just two targets on the day with rounds of 24, 25 and 24, respectively. Compatriots Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak shot scores of 68 and 67 to end the day in 24th and 41st spots, respectively.

In the men’s category, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Olympian Kynan Chenai garnered 72 points and were placed 40th and 41st, respectively. With six shooters sharing the top spot with 75 hits out of 75, the Indians will be hoping to for a perfect outing in the final two rounds of the qualification stage on Thursday. Zoravar Singh Sandhu, the third Indian in the field, started off on a bright note with a perfect 25 before falling behind in the following rounds. He was placed at the 100th spot. India has so far won nine medals (5 gold, 4 bronze) and three Olympic quota places in the ongoing marquee event.

Gold for Amanpreet

Meanwhile, Amanpreet Singh won the men’s 25m standard pistol gold while the women’s standard pistol team captured a bronze medal in the team competition. However, this is a non-Olympic event.

Amanpreet shot 577 in the men’s standard pistol, a clear three points ahead of silver-winning Korean Lee Gunhyeok, who shot 574. Tiyana, Yashita Shookeen and Kritika Sharma bagged the bronze with a combined score of 1601.

