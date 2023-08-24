Home Sport Other

The attack is the best Defense; World Police meet medalist Chinmayee Bhuyan

Chinmayee Bhuyan.

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Believing in the philosophy of ‘Attack is the best Defense’ Odisha Police constable Chinmayee Bhuyan bagged double gold medal in the below 60Kg women individual and team Kumite event at the World Police and Fire Games 2023 held in Canada.

Bhuyan won over the Philippines karateka in the final bout 2-1 to become champion in the individual Kumite. She partnered with CISF and ITBP karateka and won the team Kumite title. Her accomplishments mark a historic milestone for the Odisha Police as this is the first time they have claimed a medal in the Karate World Police Games.

“While I was continuing my graduation I had joined the self-defense program at Utkal Karate School in the year 2014. At that time I got the opportunity to train under Coach Hari Prasad Pattnaik. From a young age, I was fascinated with the martial arts (Karate), in particular seeing the flying kicks of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The reality of the karate championship is different. You hardly get time to throw flying kicks to your opponent to win the match,” said Bhuyan at the felicitation program organised by the Karate School.

In a male-dominated society, Bhuyan believes the self-defense program will help young girls overcome different situations. Having gone through a situation when she needed to defend herself, she thinks the karate lessons could help many. “In the year 2016, I faced such a situation. While moving to my home after my karate classes, three anti-socials came in an Ignitor bike and snatched my mobile phone and a gold locket. I chased them and fought them back in Bhubaneswar city. All these could possibly do to martial arts training and self-confidence. Attack is the best form of Defense”.

“I am honoured for winning the world titles. My department extended all possible support in my journey to become a champion and I am grateful to my coach Hari Prasad Pattnaik sir who trained me to be a world champion. I will move to Assam in the month of October to take part in the selection and trial for the upcoming World Police Games 2025 to be held in the USA” added Bhuyan.

