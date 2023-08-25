‘Praggu takes long walks to unwind’: Praggnanandhaa's father Rameshbabu

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen after three days and four games of intense chess across two formats finally managed to win the FIDE World Cup for the first time on Thursday. Although he defeated India’s R Praggnanandhaa in the final, the 18-year-old teenage prodigy from Chennai won the hearts of millions of Indians and chess aficionados world over. This is the first time that an Indian chess player has attracted so much attention after the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Though not a favourite, Pragg, as he is affectionately called, seized the opportunity and stormed into the final after beating strong players like World No 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No 3 Fabiano Caruana. Pragg’s father Rameshbabu, mother R Nagalakshmi and sister Vaishali, who is one of the top women players, are all thrilled. “We are all happy the way Praggu played,” said Rameshbabu.

“The tournament had a strong field and we wanted to take it one match at a time. Credit to Praggu, he went to the final. Playing against Carlsen in the final is a unique achievement, considering that he is playing his second World Cup. Although he lost, he will come rich with the experience.”

The 18-year old’s rise has not been sudden. Tracing Pragg’s journey, his father, a manager at TNSC bank, said: ‘’Once Praggu showed interest in chess, we did everything possible to sustain his interest. His rise has not been sudden, but slow and steady. Right from a young age he has had good guidance and is now coached by RB Ramesh. Plus, having a sister as a chess player at home is a big advantage as they can discuss the game.”

“You see Praggu is a bold and progressive thinker,” said the father. “He is always positive. His self-belief helped him beat one player after another to reach the final. Even in the final he started confidently and there was no nervousness as he has played against Carlsen before. Overall, it must have been a good learning experience which will come in handy in the future.’’

Preparation is something that is important in chess. Pragg has been balancing his studies and chess with panache. “Praggu always prepares well for any event. Even during Covid times he made it a point to train every day online and play in as many online tournaments as possible. The Chess Olympiad at Chennai was a rich experience for him. So we always believed that he would put up a good fight in the world cup,’’ insisted Rameshbabu.

Pragg’s mother Nagalakshmi was with the Chennai hero during the World Cup. She was of great moral support for the youngster. Nagalakshmi is a bit shy and reserved and thus Rameshbabu chips in for his wife. “My wife was with Praggu for both moral support and was cooking meals as well. They ate and cooked whatever was available. No specific diet as such. Praggu eats vegetarian but even non-veg too,” informed Ramesh Babu.

“After a game, he relaxes with his mother and speaks in general. He takes good rest, is off social media (during tournaments) and does not believe in gym culture to stay fit. Pragg loves to go for long walks to unwind after a hard day’s play. Walking helps him soothe his mind and prepare for the day ahead,” revealed Rameshbabu.

Pragg dotes on his coach RB Ramesh and makes it a point to keep in touch with the ‘Chess Gurukul’. With his new found success expectation will be high from now onwards. “After every game he is in touch with his coach Ramesh online. He makes it a point to discuss the game with his coach regularly.”

CHENNAI: Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen after three days and four games of intense chess across two formats finally managed to win the FIDE World Cup for the first time on Thursday. Although he defeated India’s R Praggnanandhaa in the final, the 18-year-old teenage prodigy from Chennai won the hearts of millions of Indians and chess aficionados world over. This is the first time that an Indian chess player has attracted so much attention after the legendary Viswanathan Anand. Though not a favourite, Pragg, as he is affectionately called, seized the opportunity and stormed into the final after beating strong players like World No 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No 3 Fabiano Caruana. Pragg’s father Rameshbabu, mother R Nagalakshmi and sister Vaishali, who is one of the top women players, are all thrilled. “We are all happy the way Praggu played,” said Rameshbabu. “The tournament had a strong field and we wanted to take it one match at a time. Credit to Praggu, he went to the final. Playing against Carlsen in the final is a unique achievement, considering that he is playing his second World Cup. Although he lost, he will come rich with the experience.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 18-year old’s rise has not been sudden. Tracing Pragg’s journey, his father, a manager at TNSC bank, said: ‘’Once Praggu showed interest in chess, we did everything possible to sustain his interest. His rise has not been sudden, but slow and steady. Right from a young age he has had good guidance and is now coached by RB Ramesh. Plus, having a sister as a chess player at home is a big advantage as they can discuss the game.” “You see Praggu is a bold and progressive thinker,” said the father. “He is always positive. His self-belief helped him beat one player after another to reach the final. Even in the final he started confidently and there was no nervousness as he has played against Carlsen before. Overall, it must have been a good learning experience which will come in handy in the future.’’ Preparation is something that is important in chess. Pragg has been balancing his studies and chess with panache. “Praggu always prepares well for any event. Even during Covid times he made it a point to train every day online and play in as many online tournaments as possible. The Chess Olympiad at Chennai was a rich experience for him. So we always believed that he would put up a good fight in the world cup,’’ insisted Rameshbabu. Pragg’s mother Nagalakshmi was with the Chennai hero during the World Cup. She was of great moral support for the youngster. Nagalakshmi is a bit shy and reserved and thus Rameshbabu chips in for his wife. “My wife was with Praggu for both moral support and was cooking meals as well. They ate and cooked whatever was available. No specific diet as such. Praggu eats vegetarian but even non-veg too,” informed Ramesh Babu. “After a game, he relaxes with his mother and speaks in general. He takes good rest, is off social media (during tournaments) and does not believe in gym culture to stay fit. Pragg loves to go for long walks to unwind after a hard day’s play. Walking helps him soothe his mind and prepare for the day ahead,” revealed Rameshbabu. Pragg dotes on his coach RB Ramesh and makes it a point to keep in touch with the ‘Chess Gurukul’. With his new found success expectation will be high from now onwards. “After every game he is in touch with his coach Ramesh online. He makes it a point to discuss the game with his coach regularly.”