IOC not communicating with acting CEO a concern

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is staring down the barrel. It has been more than eight months and they are yet to appoint a Chief Executive Officer. What seems baffling is that this is in complete defiance of its own constitution and also the International Olympic Committee's repeated reminders. Some say it is ignorance rather than defiance and that the IOA is underestimating the IOC's powers.

In a recent communication with this newspaper, the IOC had said that they have been monitoring the situation very closely as usual. What seemed disconcerting is that the IOC doesn't recognise the post of acting CEO being held by IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey right now. "…as far as the IOC is concerned, all communications are addressed to the IOA President, in the absence of a duly appointed CEO," IOC told this newspaper.

Though the IOC doesn't communicate with the acting CEO, the majority of the authorities within the country including the sports ministry and the Sports Authority of India and even Olympic Council of Asia communicate with the acting CEO. The post of acting CEO is in violation of the constitution that allows a joint secretary to assume office for a maximum of 60 days "a Joint Secretary shall function as the CEO until a new CEO is appointed within 60 days from the position being declared vacant."

The IOC further said: "As mentioned in recent updates to the IOC EB, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been directed on many occasions to finalise the appointment process of the new CEO. We can confirm that the IOC continues to monitor this issue very closely with the IOA in order to make sure that the new CEO can be appointed as early as possible. The IOA is expected to act accordingly and responsibly so that it can effectively operate as normal in accordance with its own constitution."

The IOA seems adamant to not appoint a CEO. What is even more intriguing is that despite some of the executive committee members including the IOA president, PT Usha, showing interest in appointing one and repeated reminders from the IOC, nothing is moving forward. In the recent EC meeting on August 20, the topic was touched upon but was not deliberated upon in earnest. In fact the house itself is divided over the appointment. The August 20 EC meeting did not throw up any tangible solution to the appointment of the CEO and no one wants to take the responsibility either.

Another concern for some of the IOA members is that the CEO has sweeping powers as far as day-to-day administration is concerned. Members do not want to give that post to someone who is close to just one faction. The IOA has been trying to dilute the constitution so that they can pick candidates of their choice. That too won't be easy because there is a lack of trust among some members. The IOA tried to change the constitution but the IOC stepped in. And changing may not be easy as even the Supreme Court has said that if they are making changes, it has to get its consent. The IOC too would not want to change a constitution that was adopted in December last year.

However, after what happened to the Wrestling Federation of India – they were banned for not holding elections – IOA shouldn't take IOC's warnings lightly. The IOC is a very powerful body and for them slighting a constitution that has been approved by it can be considered a travesty. The IOA, too, can be suspended. Only reason the IOC may go slow could be because of their session in Mumbai in October. The ad hoc committee that was running the WFI did not pay heed to the warning of the United World Wrestling sent in July and the consequences are well known.

