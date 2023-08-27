Home Sport Other

US women disqualified from 4x400 relay at worlds due to faulty baton exchange

Quanera Hayes missed on several attempts to hand the stick to anchor runner Alexis Holmes. When they finally did make the exchange, they were out of the legal passing zone.

Published: 27th August 2023 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

US Women's 4X400 relay team.

Alexis Holmes and Quanera Hayes, of the United States fail to make the final baton handover during the World Athletics Championships, Aug 26, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary: The American women’s 4x400 relay team was disqualified from the preliminary round at the world championships Saturday after their third and fourth runners in the four-lap race bungled the baton exchange.

Quanera Hayes missed on several attempts to hand the stick to anchor runner Alexis Holmes. When they finally did make the exchange, they were out of the legal passing zone.

It was the latest chapter in a long stretch of problems for Team USA in the relays, though a mishap in the longer relay is relatively rare because none of the runners are going as fast, and there isn’t as much traffic.

With runners such as Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad leading the way in recent years, this has been as close to a sure thing as there is for the United States, which has won this race at seven of the last eight worlds.

This year, they won’t even make the final.

The US men and women were due to race in the 4x100 relay later in the evening session.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Championships US women relay team disqualified

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp