Home Sport Other

Thailand's Kunlavut wins gold at badminton world championships

In women’s singles, South Korea’s An Se Young claimed the title after overpowering former Olympic champion Carolina Marin 21-12, 21-10.

Published: 28th August 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn beat Kodai Naraoka in the men’s singles final to clinch the gold medal in the BWF World Championships in Copenhagen. Vitidsarn, who had ended HS Prannoy’s run on Saturday, beat Naraoka 19-21, 21-18, 21-7.

In women’s singles, South Korea’s An Se Young claimed the title after overpowering former Olympic champion Carolina Marin 21-12, 21-10. On Saturday, India’s Prannoy had gone down fighting against Vitidsarn. However, he had done enough to secure a bronze medal. The in-form shuttler from Kerala had stunned home favourite and World No 1 Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals.

Prannoy’s bronze medal is a massive lift for India. The 31-year-old has been in an impressive run of form and he’ll be intent on carrying the momentum in the upcoming China Open — a Super 1000 event.
Prannoy is set to face NG Tze Yong of Malaysia and could likely face Vitidsarn again in the second round. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kunlavut Vitidsarn Kodai Naraoka WF World Championships

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp