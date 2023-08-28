Home Sport Other

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem finished second and won the silver medal.

Published: 28th August 2023

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra. (File photo| AFP)

Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. He recorded his best throw of 88.17m that came in his second attempt despite committing a foul in the first throw.

Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic champion, World champion and the Diamond League champion in the javelin throw.

He is also the first track and field athlete from India to win at the World Under-20 Championships in 2016. He then achieved a world U20 record throw of 86.48 m, thereby becoming the first Indian athlete to set a world record.

Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic (86.67m) won the Bronze medal.

