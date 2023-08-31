Pragg lands to a rousing welcome

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sound of roaring engines inside the Chennai airport was drowned in the commotion outside. There were hundreds of people waiting outside international arrival terminal to get a glimpse of the latest champion sportsperson from the city — R Paggnanandhaa.

The arrival was smooth but as he sauntered out of the gate he was almost mobbed by young sportspersons of Sports Development Authority Tamilnadu, children from his school and waiting media and camera persons. Praggnanandhaa looked tired after a long flight back from Germany as his father Rameshbabu and mother Nagalakshmi, aunty, and grandmother were part of the reception party.

Officials from the state chess unit and SDAT too were present. Fans presented the chess wizard a crown made of flowers, a shawl and bouquets. Flowers were strewn on his path as he stepped out and artists performed Karagattam and Oyilattam, folk dances of Tamil Nadu on the occasion. The youngster was deeply moved by the warm reception he got. “I am happy to see so many people come here (to greet me) and it is good for chess,’’ said Pragg.

Later, Praggnanandhaa with his parents met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. He was felicitated by the Chief Minister and received a cash reward of `30 lakhs and a memento. Tamil Nadu CM tweeted “Delighted to meet the brilliant young mind, @rpragchess, on his triumphant return to #Chennai! Praggnanandhaa’s achievements bring glory to Tamil Nadu and the entire country. I had the honour of felicitating Praggnanandhaa with a memento and a reward of 30 lakh INR. This gesture reflects our commitment to nurturing young talents in sports.’’

Pragg thanked the Tamil Nadu government and in particular the CM and sports minister for encouraging sportspersons and believed that it will motivate them to do well. Pragg insisted that all this (Chess Olympiad organised by TN Government) encouragement will help chess in general. His sister Vaishali, who as a kid had gone to receive Viswanathan Anand when he returned as a World Champion, turned nostalgic upon seeing the warmth her brother received. “Ten years ago, when Viswanathan Anand Sir won the World Championships match, he was given a fantastic welcome. I am seeing the same welcome now,” she said.

Pragg was moved by all the warmth and attention and insisted: “Extremely elated to win Silver medal in Fide World Cup and qualify for the Candidates 2024. Grateful to receive the love, support. Thank you everyone for the wishes.’’

With inputs from Ashwin Prasath

