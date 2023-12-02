Fedorov clinches title  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Belarus GM Alexei Fedorov won the 7th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess meet organised by Coimbatore District Chess Association. Sai Viswesh of Chennai, who finished second, and Arjun (third)finished with six points each. This is the second successive title for Alexei, after winning the last tournament at Chennai. Dr M Manickam president of Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and Chairman Sakthi Group of Industries, Coimbatore distributed the prizes.

Tripura bundled out for 65

J Hemchudeshan (4/21) and D Deepesh (3/9) picked up seven wickets among themselves to enable Tamil Nadu to bag a lead of 178 runs against Tripura in the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 meet. Tripura were bundled out for 65. In reply, Tamil Nadu were 243 for 4 at stumps. Brief scores: Tripura 65 in 31 ovs (J Hemchudeshan 4/21, D Deepesh 3/9) vs Tamil Nadu 243/4 in 59 ovs (SA Bhavik Dariyo 72 batting, M Mohith Singh 59 batting, Nitish Kumar Sahani 3/58).

Vignesh scalps seven

Riding on left arm spinner P Vignesh’s 7/77, Tamil Nadu restricted Bengal to 246 runs on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy men’s U-19 Elite Group match. In reply, Tamil Nadu were 29 for no loss. Brief scores: Bengal 246 in 72.1 ovs (Aniket Biswas 69, Chandrahas Dash 46; P Vignesh 7/77) vs Tamil Nadu 29 for no loss in eight ovs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Belarus GM Alexei Fedorov won the 7th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess meet organised by Coimbatore District Chess Association. Sai Viswesh of Chennai, who finished second, and Arjun (third)finished with six points each. This is the second successive title for Alexei, after winning the last tournament at Chennai. Dr M Manickam president of Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and Chairman Sakthi Group of Industries, Coimbatore distributed the prizes. Tripura bundled out for 65 J Hemchudeshan (4/21) and D Deepesh (3/9) picked up seven wickets among themselves to enable Tamil Nadu to bag a lead of 178 runs against Tripura in the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 meet. Tripura were bundled out for 65. In reply, Tamil Nadu were 243 for 4 at stumps. Brief scores: Tripura 65 in 31 ovs (J Hemchudeshan 4/21, D Deepesh 3/9) vs Tamil Nadu 243/4 in 59 ovs (SA Bhavik Dariyo 72 batting, M Mohith Singh 59 batting, Nitish Kumar Sahani 3/58). Vignesh scalps seven Riding on left arm spinner P Vignesh’s 7/77, Tamil Nadu restricted Bengal to 246 runs on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy men’s U-19 Elite Group match. In reply, Tamil Nadu were 29 for no loss. Brief scores: Bengal 246 in 72.1 ovs (Aniket Biswas 69, Chandrahas Dash 46; P Vignesh 7/77) vs Tamil Nadu 29 for no loss in eight ovs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp