IM Asylbek posts 4th win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kyrgyzstan International Master Asylbek Abdyzhapar registered his fourth win in as many rounds at the 8th TN IM-norm closed circuit chess tournament, organised by Erode District Chess Circle, at Sri Vasavi College, Erode on Tuesday.

After the debacle in the third round, top-seeded GM Alexei Fedorov of Belarus came back strongly to beat GM Raset Ziatdinov of USA to remain in contention with three points.

Chess meet for children

The Casagrand 2nd Tamil Nadu-level children chess tournament for boys and girls in the U-15/12/10/8 age groups will be held at Casagrand International School, Perumbakkam (behind Global Hospital), in the city on December 10.

Players born on or after Jan 1, 2008 are eligible. This event is open to all Tamil Nadu players and it is being organised by Mount Chess Academy under the aegis of Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and Chenglepet District Chess Association.

This event played under 6-round Swiss format and R Venkataraman, Fide Arbiter, will be the chief arbiter.

Entry fees is `300 and the same can be paid online through www.chessfee.com and www.easypaychess.com. Entries close on December 7.

