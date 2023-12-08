Announcement of Senior Wrestling Nationals with WFI elections in offing adds to confusion

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Interesting days seem to be ahead as far as wrestling in the country is concerned. The ad-hoc committee, managing the sport in the country in the absence of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Friday issued a circular announcing dates for the 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship. As was reported by this daily a few days ago, the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) is scheduled to host the tournament from January 2 to 5 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

While the ad-hoc body comprising Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur announced to organise the nationals, it also replied to queries made by the returning officer (RO) paving the way for the election of the WFI. Notably, the Returning Officer, MM Kumar, retired chief justice of the J&K High Court, asked the panel whether there is any change in the electoral college already notified on July 25 this year for the WFI elections. He has also asked whether there is any court order in this regard.

Given the dates of nationals and replies to the queries of the RO, there is every possibility that by the time the nationals will be held, a newly elected WFI will be in place. This in turn could lead to conflict if the WFI does not authorise the tournament.

As per the circular signed by Bajwa, who is also a member of the Indian Olympic Association executive council, each unit would be entitled to send a team comprising 30 wrestlers (one in each weight category of all three styles — men's freestyle and Greco-Roman and women's wrestling) apart from two coaches and one manager for each style. The championship will start with the competitions in the Greco-Roman category on January 3 followed by bouts in women's wrestling and men's freestyle on January 4 and 5 respectively. The last date to send entry is December 22.

The move deserves credit but its timing is bound to raise questions. "The Supreme Court clearly ordered on November 28 asking the RO to proceed with the WFI election. The ad-hoc panel should be focussing on the polling date, not the nationals," an official of the WFI, which has also been suspended by the United World Wrestling, told this daily. "What if the newly elected body doesn't recognise the nationals? It would have been better if the panel had worked to hold the elections in earnest instead of announcing dates of nationals as it will add to the confusion," the official added.

Bajwa said, "Next month there is a Ranking Series (Zagreb Open from January 10 to 14 in Croatia). Besides, a camp has also to be held for the 2024 Paris Olympics. So the nationals had to be organised to select the team and wrestlers for the national camp." He said the camps for the male wrestlers will be held in Sonepat while the women will camp in Patiala. He, however, said the dates for the camp will be announced by the WFI.

Bajwa also confirmed the queries of the RO have been answered. The ad-hoc panel member confirmed that there is no change in the electoral college and the same has been communicated to the RO.

The RO said a meeting has been held in this regard and the next move would be made public after another meeting on Saturday. As there is no change in the electoral college, there is a strong possibility that the RO may announce the polling date on Saturday after consulting the ad-hoc panel. As per the WFI constitution, a 10-day notice is required for calling an emergency general meeting where polling can be held.

The second development, if happens, could add to the confusion and even bring the ad-hoc panel and newly-elected WFI at loggerheads in the future.

