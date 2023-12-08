Home Sport Other

National snooker c’ships: Pankaj, Chawla & Mehta advance

In women’s 6-Red snooker, in-form Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu beat Renu Bharkatiya (MP) 3-0

Published: 08th December 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

TN’s Anupama Ramachandran in action at Nehru Stadium. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: World champion Pankaj Advani crushed Delhi’s Avinash Kumar to move into the men’s 6-Red snooker knockouts in the National Billiards & Snooker Championships on Thursday. 

PSPB’s Advani produced a stellar show to win 4-2, including a break of 47 in the third frame to enter the round of 32 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. Along with Advani, Kamal Chawla (RSPB), Aditya Mehta (PSPB) and S Shrikrishna (PSPB) also reached the round of 32. Meanwhile, Rakesh Kamaraj is the lone Tamil Nadu player in the knock-outs and will meet Paras Gupta (UP) in the last-32 round. 

In women’s 6-Red snooker, in-form Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu beat Renu Bharkatiya (MP) 3-0 and her state-mate Neena Praveen put it past Sumitra (Raj) 3-1 in their final group matches to book pre-quarterfinal berths.

Uphill climb ahead for TN 
Medium-pacer M Toshith Yadav’s 4/32 came in handy for Andhra to reduce Tamil Nadu to 91/7 in 33 overs on Day 2 of the Vijay Merchant Trophy Under-16 Elite Group D match played at Amingaon grounds, Guwahati, Assam. Resuming from the overnight score of 67 for 4 in 18 overs, Tamil Nadu lost three wickets on Thursday for the addition of just 24 runs. They have to make another 112 runs to bag the all important lead. Brief scores: Andhra 202 vs Tamil Nadu 91/7 in 33 ovs (M Toshith Yadav 4/32, N Sai Charan 2/28).

Pandya cracks ton
Riding on Hari K Pandya’s ton(106, 216b, 9x4, 1x6), Coimbatore posted 252 in 88 overs against Tiruvallur on the opening day of the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts Under-19  tournament played at PSG IMS ‘C’ grounds, Coimbatore. Brief Scores: At PSG IMS ‘C’, Coimbatore: Coimbatore 252 in 88 ovs (R Kishore 61, Hari K Pandya 106, K Darshan Kumar 4/27) vs Tiruvallur 0/1 in 1 ovr; At Kingsley school, Krishnagiri: Krishnagiri 169 in 54.2 ovs (MS Mishal 60, Ishan Chanana 4/38) vs Chengalpattu 110/2 in 34 ovs (M Bharath 64 batting).

Ruvanashri wins gold
Ruvanashri SK (U14 Girls Singles), Nidhi Vajawat & Safwan Abdul Rahman (U19 Mixed Doubles) and B. V. Giridharan & S Srinivasan (60+ Men’s Doubles) secured gold medals in their respective categories for Tamil Nadu at the National Pickleball Tournament in Ahmedabad. 

Krishna Karthik, Ranjith Saravanan, Kavya Somesh, Suraiya Quazi (35+ category), Subramanian Naharaj & K Vasudevan (60+ category) earned silver medals, while Ishaan Mehta (U16), Nidhi Vajawat (U19), Sathwika Sama, Venkatesh N, Nagarajan R, Gokul Raghavan & Suraiya Quazi claimed bronze medals in their respective categories. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupama Ramachandran Snooker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp