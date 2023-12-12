Chess: 'Excited' R Vaishali hopeful of doing well in Candidates tournament

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sometime back, maybe about a year ago, Rameshbabu, father of R Vaishali, during a chat with this newspaper said that his daughter has just started to become a professional (change in mindset) chess player. He said that Vaishali had begun to think and prepare like a professional. He explained that his daughter had started to think about travel, where to stay and to play chess in as many tournaments as possible and win them as well to improve her rating.

During this process, Vaishali became India's 84th Grandmaster after surpassing the 2500 rating during the 2023 IV El Llobregat Open.

She is now the third female Grandmaster from India after Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika. Vaishali and her younger brother, R Praggnanandhaa, are now the first sister-brother pair to GMs. Vaishali defeated Turkish FM Tamer Tarik Selbes (2238) in the second round to surpass the rating and started the tournament with two consecutive wins.

The 22-year-old had three GM norms — Xtracon Open 2019, Fischer Memorial 2022, and Qatar Open 2023 — and only needed 4.5 ratings to go past the 2500 mark. She is now the current World No. 11 in women's ranking with a live rating of 2501.5 and India's number two.

In a memorable year, Vaishali won FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2023 and qualified for Candidates 2024. In a chat with this newspaper, Vaishali stated that she has started to prepare for the Candidates and is keen to do well. She is delighted to be part of history as the first brother-sister pair to be GM's.

Excerpts:

How do you feel about becoming a GM?

I am very happy to have completed the GM norm. It has always been my dream to become a GM ever since I started playing chess.

What was the key to winning the Grand Swiss women's title?

I had made my final GM norm in Qatar Masters, which was right before the Grand Swiss, so I was confident about myself going into the women's Grand Swiss tournament and thus won.

How much preparation went into winning your biggest title in Isle of Man?

I didn't have any special preparation, just played my natural game and went with the flow.

How much coach RB Ramesh has played a part in your growth?

Ramesh Sir has helped me a lot. I have been working with him for the past nine years and he has been a guiding force for both of us — Pragg and me.

How much improvement has happened to your game after joining WACA (Westbridge Anand Chess Academy)?

Huge. Thanks to WACA and Anand sir (Viswanathan), I am getting to work with some of the great trainers around the world and it has improved the quality of my game.

How does it feel being the only sister/brother duo to achieve the GM title?

It is a very nice feeling and a great moment for our family.

How do you rate your chances in the next year's Women's Candidates?

Firstly, I am very excited to play in my first Candidates and very hopeful of my chances. Will work hard and prepare well for the event.

How helpful has your college (MOP Vaishnav) been in your chess ascendancy?

Thanks to my college MOP Vaishnav, they have been a big support for me in the past years. I am able to manage both studies and chess and they also motivate me after every success, by organising a felicitation programme for me. Truly grateful for their support.

On Ju Wenjun retaining her women's World title from being a point down against Lei Tingjie?

It was a very exciting match to follow, in every way like opening preparation wise and also psychologically. Ju Wenjun showed her experience of playing WCH matches!

Which chess book has influenced you the most?

As a kid, I have solved books like middle game combinations and imagination in chess. These books and other books I read later, helped me to get hooked on chess.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Sometime back, maybe about a year ago, Rameshbabu, father of R Vaishali, during a chat with this newspaper said that his daughter has just started to become a professional (change in mindset) chess player. He said that Vaishali had begun to think and prepare like a professional. He explained that his daughter had started to think about travel, where to stay and to play chess in as many tournaments as possible and win them as well to improve her rating. During this process, Vaishali became India's 84th Grandmaster after surpassing the 2500 rating during the 2023 IV El Llobregat Open. She is now the third female Grandmaster from India after Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika. Vaishali and her younger brother, R Praggnanandhaa, are now the first sister-brother pair to GMs. Vaishali defeated Turkish FM Tamer Tarik Selbes (2238) in the second round to surpass the rating and started the tournament with two consecutive wins.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 22-year-old had three GM norms — Xtracon Open 2019, Fischer Memorial 2022, and Qatar Open 2023 — and only needed 4.5 ratings to go past the 2500 mark. She is now the current World No. 11 in women's ranking with a live rating of 2501.5 and India's number two. In a memorable year, Vaishali won FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2023 and qualified for Candidates 2024. In a chat with this newspaper, Vaishali stated that she has started to prepare for the Candidates and is keen to do well. She is delighted to be part of history as the first brother-sister pair to be GM's. Excerpts: How do you feel about becoming a GM? I am very happy to have completed the GM norm. It has always been my dream to become a GM ever since I started playing chess. What was the key to winning the Grand Swiss women's title? I had made my final GM norm in Qatar Masters, which was right before the Grand Swiss, so I was confident about myself going into the women's Grand Swiss tournament and thus won. How much preparation went into winning your biggest title in Isle of Man? I didn't have any special preparation, just played my natural game and went with the flow. How much coach RB Ramesh has played a part in your growth? Ramesh Sir has helped me a lot. I have been working with him for the past nine years and he has been a guiding force for both of us — Pragg and me. How much improvement has happened to your game after joining WACA (Westbridge Anand Chess Academy)? Huge. Thanks to WACA and Anand sir (Viswanathan), I am getting to work with some of the great trainers around the world and it has improved the quality of my game. How does it feel being the only sister/brother duo to achieve the GM title? It is a very nice feeling and a great moment for our family. How do you rate your chances in the next year's Women's Candidates? Firstly, I am very excited to play in my first Candidates and very hopeful of my chances. Will work hard and prepare well for the event. How helpful has your college (MOP Vaishnav) been in your chess ascendancy? Thanks to my college MOP Vaishnav, they have been a big support for me in the past years. I am able to manage both studies and chess and they also motivate me after every success, by organising a felicitation programme for me. Truly grateful for their support. On Ju Wenjun retaining her women's World title from being a point down against Lei Tingjie? It was a very exciting match to follow, in every way like opening preparation wise and also psychologically. Ju Wenjun showed her experience of playing WCH matches! Which chess book has influenced you the most? As a kid, I have solved books like middle game combinations and imagination in chess. These books and other books I read later, helped me to get hooked on chess. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp