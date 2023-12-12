Government must keep Brij Bhushan loyalists out of WFI: Anita Sheoran

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As of now, the equation may not make her favourite to win but former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Anita Sheoran, like in her wrestling bouts, refuses to lie low. She, in fact, is expecting to spring a surprise. She is ready to go all out and give a tough fight to Sanjay Singh, who is running for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president post along with the 39-year-old wrestler from Haryana.

The much-awaited elections are scheduled for December 21 with Sanjay, who has backing from the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, enjoying the support of at least 15 out of 25 affiliated state units and union territories. Every unit has two votes. But Anita has approached the state units to garner their votes.

"I along with my team have approached state units to support candidates from our side. I don't know how to manage (votes) but I communicated with state associations. Wrestling is our sole objective and I have told them if they love wrestling and want the sport to flourish, they should vote for us," Anita told this daily.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with multiple World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat spearheaded the protest against Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual harassment. The wrestlers launched a protest in January and also got FIRs registered against the Uttar Pradesh strongman. At the moment, the case is pending in the court.

Bajrang and Sakshi met sports minister Anurag Thakur on Monday raising their apprehensions over the candidature of Sanjay as they claimed the latter is a close associate of Brij Bhushan. As per the duo, the wrestlers withdrew the protest only after the government assured them that neither Brij Bhushan nor anyone from his family or close associates would contest the elections.

Anita asserted that the government should keep its promise. "If the government keeps its promise, it will send a strong message across the country. The same would be reflected in the performances of the wrestlers which in turn would take the sport to a new height."

Anita, who had a long wrestling career of almost 20 years, believed this experience would stand her in good stead if she won the elections. "I know what problems and issues the upcoming wrestlers face. As I said, our focus is on wrestling, I will use my experience to make sure the wrestlers don't face the issues that we had to deal with while trying to pursue the sport. The players could focus on sport as we will take care of other issues."

Being a woman, Anita emphasised that she would leave no stone unturned as far as the safety of women wrestlers is concerned. "I will make sure I visit each centre where women wrestlers are training personally. Counselling sessions will be organised for these wrestlers and coaches regularly. The ongoing issue has jolted parents as well as budding wrestlers. I would try to restore their faith. A separate team comprising only women members would be formed to hear the grievances of these wrestlers. Apart from the anti-sexual harassment cell, this team will be accessible to women wrestlers. They can contact us directly as in such cases, women avoid talking to their male coaches or any male colleagues."

The aspiring WFI president admitted quality education is an issue with most of the wrestlers and has a plan to deal with it. "In wrestling, most parents don't pay proper attention to the basic education of their wards. I will talk to them and convince them to ensure education and wrestling go on simultaneously. Parents are not aware but we will reach out to them and make them aware of the importance of education. No matter which sport you play, it's very important to have a basic education as it helps you in every walk of life. If the need arises, the WFI will also make an effort in this direction. But that is something which is beyond our control and can only be done with the help of parents," she said.

She is also a witness in a case against Brij Bhushan and she is firmly behind the women wrestlers, who have accused the ex-president, who is also a BJP member of parliament. "No matter what will be the outcome of the election, I will back these women wrestlers," she affirmed. Anita faces an uphill task but she is not worried. "It's difficult but not impossible. We wanted to bring in positive changes and we are hopeful people will understand it," she signed off.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: As of now, the equation may not make her favourite to win but former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Anita Sheoran, like in her wrestling bouts, refuses to lie low. She, in fact, is expecting to spring a surprise. She is ready to go all out and give a tough fight to Sanjay Singh, who is running for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president post along with the 39-year-old wrestler from Haryana. The much-awaited elections are scheduled for December 21 with Sanjay, who has backing from the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, enjoying the support of at least 15 out of 25 affiliated state units and union territories. Every unit has two votes. But Anita has approached the state units to garner their votes. "I along with my team have approached state units to support candidates from our side. I don't know how to manage (votes) but I communicated with state associations. Wrestling is our sole objective and I have told them if they love wrestling and want the sport to flourish, they should vote for us," Anita told this daily.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with multiple World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat spearheaded the protest against Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual harassment. The wrestlers launched a protest in January and also got FIRs registered against the Uttar Pradesh strongman. At the moment, the case is pending in the court. Bajrang and Sakshi met sports minister Anurag Thakur on Monday raising their apprehensions over the candidature of Sanjay as they claimed the latter is a close associate of Brij Bhushan. As per the duo, the wrestlers withdrew the protest only after the government assured them that neither Brij Bhushan nor anyone from his family or close associates would contest the elections. Anita asserted that the government should keep its promise. "If the government keeps its promise, it will send a strong message across the country. The same would be reflected in the performances of the wrestlers which in turn would take the sport to a new height." Anita, who had a long wrestling career of almost 20 years, believed this experience would stand her in good stead if she won the elections. "I know what problems and issues the upcoming wrestlers face. As I said, our focus is on wrestling, I will use my experience to make sure the wrestlers don't face the issues that we had to deal with while trying to pursue the sport. The players could focus on sport as we will take care of other issues." Being a woman, Anita emphasised that she would leave no stone unturned as far as the safety of women wrestlers is concerned. "I will make sure I visit each centre where women wrestlers are training personally. Counselling sessions will be organised for these wrestlers and coaches regularly. The ongoing issue has jolted parents as well as budding wrestlers. I would try to restore their faith. A separate team comprising only women members would be formed to hear the grievances of these wrestlers. Apart from the anti-sexual harassment cell, this team will be accessible to women wrestlers. They can contact us directly as in such cases, women avoid talking to their male coaches or any male colleagues." The aspiring WFI president admitted quality education is an issue with most of the wrestlers and has a plan to deal with it. "In wrestling, most parents don't pay proper attention to the basic education of their wards. I will talk to them and convince them to ensure education and wrestling go on simultaneously. Parents are not aware but we will reach out to them and make them aware of the importance of education. No matter which sport you play, it's very important to have a basic education as it helps you in every walk of life. If the need arises, the WFI will also make an effort in this direction. But that is something which is beyond our control and can only be done with the help of parents," she said. She is also a witness in a case against Brij Bhushan and she is firmly behind the women wrestlers, who have accused the ex-president, who is also a BJP member of parliament. "No matter what will be the outcome of the election, I will back these women wrestlers," she affirmed. Anita faces an uphill task but she is not worried. "It's difficult but not impossible. We wanted to bring in positive changes and we are hopeful people will understand it," she signed off. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp