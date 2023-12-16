Cheating allegations will never go away: FIDE deputy-president Viswanathan Anand

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI: It's been years since Viswanathan Anand last played a competitive match in Chennai. You wouldn't know that from the people who had formed an orderly queue to get his autograph on the second day of the Chennai Grand Masters. He still remains as popular as ever even though he has openly embraced the next part of his life (mentor to a clutch of Indian youngsters and an administrator at FIDE — the International Chess Federation).

In a freewheeling chat with the media on the sidelines of the event, the 54-year-old spoke about his work at FIDE (he's the deputy president of the world governing body for the board game), why cheating allegations will never go away and the country's precocious teenagers who have taken the world by storm.

On his role as deputy president at FIDE

You get a different perspective. You compete in tournaments all your life but you never see the other side, the people who make it happen. The arbiters... just how the machinery works. I am happy at how I have been able to be part of many projects, notably the Global Chess League, the Olympiad in Mahabalipuram, the Worlds in Kazakhstan... a lot of big events. I think we have done a very good job. Some very positive things... I can't say there's been anything unpleasant.

On cheating allegations that have rocked the world of chess

Cheating allegations have been around for a while. But now, everything goes public very fast. Last year, the (Magnus) Carlsen-Hang (Niemann) thing lit a fire under this topic. Now, it's in the air. We continue to work. It's a technological thing so it means it will never not be solved ever. It will be an arms race which will just keep escalating. But we keep enhancing our steps, and measures to fight it.

On whether people who cheat will find new ways to beat the system

That's what I meant when I said it would be an arms race. There will be no final measure. You know how technology shrinks. Once you feel that you have screened for all these things, imagine in a couple of years people will think 'Well, you haven't screened for this' because everything has shrunk (in terms of size). It's a problem we will continue to deal with. I don't think it will completely go away.

Is it fair to have a tournament like this to help certain GMs meet targets in order to qualify for the Candidates?

Yes, absolutely. If people find out that they need to finish fifth in a tournament to qualify and they focus on finishing fifth rather than winning... is that a violation? I mean, you are supposed to play for first place. If a player is content with fifth, he's content with fifth. It's the same thing. Within the rules if you organise a tournament... I don't see a problem with this at all.

On India's golden generation and the next few years

It's clear that all of them are comfortable when they play against the world's top five or top 10. There's nothing to suggest they are out of place. They are a stable golden generation (in that aspect). In two-three years, we could have 2-3 of them in the top 20 consistently and we wouldn't bat an eyelid. I don't know (what has led to the rise of so many very talented teens in a very short time). When I started the Westbridge-Anand Academy, I thought it would be great to get there in four to five years. But, boom, we have got there in two-three years as many of them have started to break through. So it has happened much faster.

