Khelo India Youth Games in 4 cities of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Khelo India Youth Games is scheduled to begin on January 19 and will be played across four venues. According to a Sports Development Authority of India statement, Tamil Nadu has been selected as the host state for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2023, which will be conducted across four cities — Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore. The event, to be organised by the SDAT in association with Sports Authority of India and other National Sports Federations, will feature 27 disciplines.

This time the premier youth event will attract over 5500 athletes and more than 1600 support staff from 36 States and Union territories in the U-18 category. According to SDAT, the event will also see the involvement of 1000-plus technical officials and more than 1200 volunteers. The volunteer registration process is also open.

The disciplines

Chennai (20 disciplines): Athletics, football, boxing, fencing, volleyball, weightlifting, squash, archery, judo, table tennis, badminton, cycling, yogasana, wrestling, swimming, gymnastics, hockey, tennis,

shooting, kabaddi

Trichy: Kalarippayattu, mallakhamb

Coimbatore: basketball, thang ta

Madurai: Gatka, kho-kho

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Khelo India Youth Games is scheduled to begin on January 19 and will be played across four venues. According to a Sports Development Authority of India statement, Tamil Nadu has been selected as the host state for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2023, which will be conducted across four cities — Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore. The event, to be organised by the SDAT in association with Sports Authority of India and other National Sports Federations, will feature 27 disciplines. This time the premier youth event will attract over 5500 athletes and more than 1600 support staff from 36 States and Union territories in the U-18 category. According to SDAT, the event will also see the involvement of 1000-plus technical officials and more than 1200 volunteers. The volunteer registration process is also open. The disciplines Chennai (20 disciplines): Athletics, football, boxing, fencing, volleyball, weightlifting, squash, archery, judo, table tennis, badminton, cycling, yogasana, wrestling, swimming, gymnastics, hockey, tennis, shooting, kabaddi googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Trichy: Kalarippayattu, mallakhamb Coimbatore: basketball, thang ta Madurai: Gatka, kho-kho Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp