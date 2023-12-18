Minutes of meets not being 'accurately recorded' a concern in IOA

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) house never seems to be in order. First, it's the non-appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which was against its own constitution. After much haranguing and persuasion, the IOA finally acceded to appoint a CEO way back in October. This was necessitated after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave them an ultimatum during its Session in Mumbai between October 15 and 17. The house itself was divided over appointment. The IOC took exception to the acting CEO (Kalyan Chaubey) continuing in office and refused to communicate with him. Instead, they were in touch with IOA president PT Usha.

Now, it has come to light that the minutes, especially that of the Executive Committee, were not accurately recorded in the past. The IOA apparently has circulated a letter to the EC members saying that it is a matter of concern. It also said minutes are being recorded without the necessary approval of the chairperson as well. There have been allegations that the minutes were not being distributed on time, but this seems to be way beyond that.

The letter, signed by the IOA president, apparently also speaks about the procedures to be followed during EC and Annual General Meeting (AGM). To ensure accurate account, the IOA has asked all meetings to be recorded using an audio and video recording system. There have been instances when EC members had complained of not getting any minutes, even days after meetings. This had taken place after the newly-elected office bearers took office earlier this year. The IOA now wants all minutes to be put up in files within 72 hours of the meeting.

This is not the first time IOA has issued such a circular. Earlier in July, the IOA had issued a circular pointing out irregularities in awarding contracts. The IOA said that "certain decisions/contracts have been executed without the written approval of the competent authority".



AGM not held on time

What seems bewildering now is that the IOA is yet to announce the dates or send notices for either EC meet or AGM. According to the new IOA constitution, the AGM "shall be held preferably in the last quarter of every year at a place, date and time to be decided upon by the president and ratified by the executive council". As of now, they have not even called for an EC meeting, which requires 10 days and in case of emergency EC meetings, it is seven days. For AGM, it requires 30 days' notice.

The AGM holds significance because of passing the accounts of the last financial year. The last time the AGM was held was in March and the main agenda was to clear its accounts, which was not done since 2019. The March AGM passed accounts of 2019-20 and 2020-21. Another agenda was to consider and pass a budget for the financial year 2022-23. Since the notice for the AGM has not been passed, the meeting is expected to take place sometime in January-February. There is another theory doing the rounds. This time unlike the March AGM, the National Sports Federations and state units might turn more volatile.

Another point that should be of concern is that the minutes of the last AGM in March have not been distributed among all members. Some say that the minutes were not even officially recorded and filed.



CEO appointment at final stage

Though there was stiff opposition to the appointment of the CEO, the IOA finally took out the advertisement on October 19. It has been two months but the process is yet to be over. The IOC had asked the IOA to appoint the CEO at the earliest. It is understood that unlike in January, when IOA received only one application, the advertisement this time attracted at least six. According to the IOA constitution, the CEO has to be nominated by the IOA president (Usha), its Athletes Commission Chairperson (MC Mary Kom) and IOC member in India (Nita Ambani). It is understood that the candidates have been shortlisted and it is in the final stages and the CEO is expected to be appointed soon.

