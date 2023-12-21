After Arjuna boost, boxer Hussamuddin ready for comeback

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last six months or so has been a challenging period for boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin. After suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the World Championships in May, he was forced to be on the sidelines for a long period, a period that included the Hangzhou Asian Games. Having regained his health, he's now set to return to the national camp in Patiala and the Arjuna Award could not come at a right time for the pugilist from Nizamabad.

"This (award) is big for me. I'm really happy," Hussamuddin, who was undergoing his rehabilitation in Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS), Bellary, told this daily. The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist had captured a bronze medal during the aforementioned Worlds in Tashkent before being forced to hand a walkover during the semifinals.

"I have recovered. It has been around two months. I underwent a surgery (knee). IIS has taken good care of me and I was able to recover quickly. The rehabilitation process was really good," the 57-kg boxer said.

Having gotten the green light from doctors and officials, the 29-year-old is keen on being part of the Olympic equation, especially after missing out on Asiad (which was an Olympic qualifying event).

"I'm ready to come back and I will be looking to give my best to be part of the equation for Olympic qualifiers. I'll be joining the camp on December 22. The doctors have cleared me as well." After his career-threatening injury, he had to make some tough decisions. "It was disappointing (missing Asia). However, I knew that I'll get another opportunity. I was caught in two minds for almost a month on whether I should undergo surgery or not. I took the advice of the doctors and eventually went for it. Bernard (Dunne) (India boxing high performance director) also had a word with me and told me that I have enough time."

Making a return after an injury is not going to be easy. Hussamuddin, who is thankful to his family, Army and IIS for their support, is confident of giving a good account of himself in the coming days. "It will be tough for me. But I'm confident of doing well. The treatment also went well so I'm looking forward to the challenge." His weight category is a competitive one and it will be interesting to see how the experienced boxer will progress in the days to come.

